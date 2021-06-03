Lincoln Navigator Gets the 600-HP Hennessey Treatment, Sounds Like a Muscle Car

3 Watch This 2021 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Put 1,000 HP to Good Use on the Track

Like most beefed-up rigs from the Texas-based shop, the Navigator HPE600 doesn't look all that different inside and out. Apart from the Hennessey HPE600 badges, it's a regular full-size Lincoln, so it qualifies for a sleeper position.But a lot is going on under the shell. Thanks to a high-flow air induction system, turbo wastegate modifier, air-to-air intercooler, and engine management software upgrade, the Navigator packs 600 horsepower. That's a 150-horsepower or 33% percent increase compared to the stock 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 mill.The extra oomph enables the big hauler to hit 60 mph (96 kph) from a standing start in just 4.8 seconds. That's more than a second quicker than the standard rig, which is known to reach the benchmark in as quick as six clicks. Hennessey also claims that the Navigator HPE600 will run the quarter-mile in 12.9 seconds at 107 mph (172 kph). That's only a half-second slower than the Ford Mustang GT and quite impressive for such a massive rig.To top it all off, the Navigator HPE600 sounds much more aggressive than the standard, almost as mean as a V8-powered muscle car.Hennessey's package for the Navigator also includes an intercooler piping upgrade, stainless-steel exhaust system, new gaskets, and numbered plaques on the dashboard and under the hood. The options list is quite thin, though, with only 22-inch wheels wrapped in performance tires and Brembo front brakes on offer.The upgrade is available for 2018- to 2021-model-year Lincoln Navigators and comes with a three-year or 36,000-mile warranty. The Navigator is currently the only Lincoln vehicle that you can upgrade at Hennessey Performance.