2022 Lincoln Navigator Facelift Shows LED Headlights, L-Shaped Daytime Running Lights

12 Aug 2021, 19:52 UTC ·
As opposed to Cadillac, Lincoln has an SUV-only lineup after the demise of the Continental. At the very top of the spectrum, the full-size Navigator is up for a mid-cycle refresh for the 2022 model year.
The brief teaser video posted on social media doesn’t reveal much, but we can identify redesigned headlights that feature L-shaped daytime running lights. A close-up look at the grille further suggests the availability of a backlit emblem, which is currently available from the Reserve trim level up.

If you’re curious how much the luxury-oriented automaker is asking for such a gaudy ornament, make that $1,275 as part of the Reserve 1 equipment group that further includes a head-up display and 24-way Perfect Position first-row seats. To be detailed on August 18th on YouTube, the Navigator will also flaunt a revised rear bumper and a slightly more high-tech interior.

The biggest change on the inside comes in the guise of a portrait-oriented touchscreen for the infotainment system, which is expected to run SYNC 4 as opposed to SYNC 3. Always connected to the Internet, this operating system offers wireless phone integration and over-the-air software updates.

As far as the oily bits are concerned, the Lincoln Motor Company isn’t going to change the 3.5-liter EcoBoost for anything else because it’s the perfect engine for this application. Rated at a Raptor-matching 450 horsepower and 510 pound-feet (691 Nm) of torque, this lump drives the rear or all four wheels through a very smooth 10-speed automatic transmission.

Based on the Ford T3 body-on-frame vehicle architecture derived from the F-150, the Navigator is rumored to receive the PowerBoost V6 from the half-ton workhorse. In a way, this hearsay does hold water because the hybridized twin-turbo V6 option integrates the electric motor into the aforementioned transmission while the 1.5-kW battery is located between the frame rails below the load floor. But nevertheless, we should better wait for the grand unveiling before we get ourselves excited over the fuel-sipping powertrain.

