Lincoln Increases Navigator Prices Again, Navigator L Black Label Costs $101,630

Redesigned from the ground up in 2017, the Navigator is seriously luxurious for a truck-based utility vehicle. Built alongside the Expedition at the Louisville plant in Kentucky, the flagship Lincoln arrived at U.S. dealers with a price increase of more than $8,500 for the 2018 model year.
That’s a serious difference over the previous generation, but the Navigator kept getting more expensive. Fast-forward to the middle of the 2020 model year, and Lincoln has hiked up the price again.
Cars Direct reports an increase of $365, meaning that the normal-wheelbase Navigator in entry-level specification will set you back $76,185 including the $1,295 destination charge. At the other end of the spectrum, the long-wheelbase Black Label is retailing at $101,630.
The most expensive Navigator ever is over $2,000 more than the plushest Escalade, though Cadillac is certain to raise the pricing for the 2021 model year with the introduction of the all-new generation. For the time being, the Escalade can be had at up to $19,000 off the retail price.
Available with seven or eight seats, the Navigator comes with rear-wheel drive and a twin-turbo V6 as standard. The 3.5-liter EcoBoost cranks out 450 horsepower and 510 pound-feet of torque, which means that Lincoln offers F-150 Raptor performance in its luxobarge. A 10-speed automatic transmission does the shifting, featuring SelectShift capability.
Even the entry-level specification does luxury rather well, featuring the Ebony interior as standard, Revel sound system, SYNC 3 touchscreen infotainment, voice-activated satellite navigation, and second-row heated dual captain chairs.
$2,670 is how much Lincoln asks for the four-wheel-drive upgrade, which sounds somewhat steep at first glance. On the other hand, luxury vehicles in this segment have always had expensive options.
As a side note, Lincoln is selling increasingly more Navigators since the introduction of the latest generation. 2017 ended with 10,523 sales in the United States, then the Navigator soared to 17,839 units in 2018. Last year, the truck-based luxobarge sold 18,656 examples of the breed.
