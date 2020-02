Lincoln Continental "Flat Boy" Looks Like a Track Car Gone Bad

We're talking about Ashley Livingston Thorp, an illustrator, graphic designer and creative director whose portfolio involves names such as Total Recall, Ender's Game, X-Men: First Class, among others.In his spare time, the artist loves to play with the kind of contraptions that populate many car lovers' minds. This time around, his goal was simple: create a track day "terror".As for the gear head's motive, let's hear it in hiw words: "I have always loved the look and design language of the 60’s Lincoln Continentals. In my mind, they encapsulated the idea of what America was in the 60’s so perfectly. It’s still one of the most beautiful cars to me so I figured why not mess that all up, lol,"The result of Thorp's work looks more like somebody sliced a Continental in a million pieces and then put it back together, rather than simply adding custom bits to the Lincoln Nevertheless, the virtual build manages to preserve the identity of the original. And that widebody kit, which features uber-generous fenders still featuring the factory styling, is an example as good as any.As for the list of spices used for this recipe, this includes the "shortie" custom exhaust, which leaves the vehicle via the front fender, the custom wheels and that NASCAR -like boot lid spoiler, among others.The cabin treatment is minimalist, as expected, so we can see a pair of bucket seats and the mandatory roll cage.And yes, a back-in-black version of this contraption is available, as you'll notice in the last social media post below (make sure to use the swipe features for multiple angles).