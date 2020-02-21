Lincoln Continental "Flat Boy" Looks Like a Track Car Gone Bad

In his spare time, the artist loves to play with the kind of contraptions that populate many car lovers' minds. This time around, his goal was simple: create a track day "terror".
As for the gear head's motive, let's hear it in hiw words: "I have always loved the look and design language of the 60’s Lincoln Continentals. In my mind, they encapsulated the idea of what America was in the 60’s so perfectly. It’s still one of the most beautiful cars to me so I figured why not mess that all up, lol,"
The result of Thorp's work looks more like somebody sliced a Continental in a million pieces and then put it back together, rather than simply adding custom bits to the Lincoln.
Nevertheless, the virtual build manages to preserve the identity of the original. And that widebody kit, which features uber-generous fenders still featuring the factory styling, is an example as good as any.
As for the list of spices used for this recipe, this includes the "shortie" custom exhaust, which leaves the vehicle via the front fender, the custom wheels and that NASCAR-like boot lid spoiler, among others.
The cabin treatment is minimalist, as expected, so we can see a pair of bucket seats and the mandatory roll cage.
And yes, a back-in-black version of this contraption is available, as you'll notice in the last social media post below (make sure to use the swipe features for multiple angles).
The Continental Z. Thanks for all the love on the latest creation :). Getting lots of requests to see the front angle so here we go! I have a bunch more to share and will be posting the rest on my website soon. I had so much fun with this one and I look forward to the next set! Can you guess what the next build will be?
The Continental Z. I have always loved the look and design language of the 60's Lincoln Continentals. In my mind they encapsulated the idea of what America was in the 60's so perfectly. It's still one of the most beautiful cars to me so I figured why not mess that all up :). What if someone took the shell of a 61 and turned it into a track day terror. Wider, faster, stronger. Created in C4D, rendered in Redshift, materials by @les83machines produced with love. Totally silly idea but that's what's fun about all of this... no rules :). More to come!
And of course we must have a flat black version of the Continental Z :). Which do you like more? Gloss white or flat black?