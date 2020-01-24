DeLorean DMC-12 Time Attack Concept Is a Downforce Monster

View this post on Instagram

I always loved seeing a Delorean in black. I am a big fan of the exposed steel look but black fits the DeLorean perfectly...so here is the Time Attack Time Machine in black as well :). . . . . #trackcar #3dart #render #bttf #wrxsti #art #dmc #fluxcapacitor #timeattack #backtothefuture #backtothefuture #docbrown #80s #rendercontest #deloreantimemachine #martymcfly #delorean #jdm #imsa #digitalart #3drender #design #petrolheads #racecar #rendering #cultclassic #renderlovers #autodesign #3d

