Unlike Doc Brown's time-bending machine, though, the rendering staring at us from behind the screen proposes a Time Atack take. Of course, such a fantasy comes to address the greatest drawback of the stainless steel model, namely its lackluster performance.Since the DMC-12 was animated by a 2.85-liter V6 delivering a modest 130 hp, the stunning-looking contraption took 8.8 seconds to hit 60 mph, while its top speed sat at just 109 mph. Sadly, the plans to introduce a turbocharged version never came to fruition due to a cocaine scandal.However, digital artist Ash Thorp has now come up with a pixel solution, introducing the said Time Attack incarnation of the DeLorean.The stainless steel body of the American machine means there's no need for a paint job (this is where Tesla got the inspiration for the Cybertruck), but the said pixel master decided to finish his creation in black, while the various carbon bits added to the car bring even more flavor.The newfound design is dominated by airflow manipulation, from the focused-look intakes up front and the massive vents on the side to the dominating rear wing and seriously-sized diffuser. Oh, and let's not forget the turbofan wheels up front, which suck air from under the car, thus cooling the brakes and generating downforce.Meanwhile, in the real world, the said company, which now owns the DeLorean brand, now has the green light to stick to a promise it had made back in 2016, when it let it slip that it would build a small batch of new-age DMC-12s using inventory leftovers.The Low Volume Motor Vehicle Manufacturers Act of 2015, which was supposed to make that possible, used to be in the air, since the) hadn't introduced the guidelines for the initiative, which was supposed to limit the said production run to 325 units.Fortunately, though a SEMA-filed lawsuit from last fall means the NHTSA has finally made the said effort. The new-age DeLorean DMC-12 should get over the old car's motivation problems thanks to a modern powerplant, while the machine is expected to sell for at least $100,000 a piece.Returning to the Time Attack DeLorean proposal that brought us here, I'll remind you that a widebody DMC-12 aftermarket project has already landed.