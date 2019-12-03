Widebody DeLorean Looks Medieval, Has "Lexus LFA" Exhaust

Ladies and gentlemen drivers, you are looking at more than just a modded machine here. You see, this widebody DeLorean, which was recently unveiled in Japan, can be considered a test of the tuner culture as we know it today.
The WB take is so popular that it covers any kind of machine you could imagine these days, from pickup trucks to the obvious supercars, whether we're talking about actual builds or renderings. However, the DeLorean is difficult to work with, both as far as the design is concerned and in terms of fabrication.
We'll quickly get over the latter aspect by reminding everybody that this unusual slab of America has a body built from stainless steel (yes, this is also the case with the Tesla Cybertruck). So there's no point in painting the thing and any builder must mind the said aspects when adding massive arches to the toy.
Then there's the boxy styling of the Back to the Future machine. Fortunately, it seems that the medieval armor look of those added arches fits the car, while its new front and rear fascias draw inspiration from iconic cars.
To be more precise, the lower front apron appears to be inspired from that of the BMW M1 Procar. You know, the one-make racing version of the mid-engined BMW halo car, which entered service back in 1979.
As for the posterior of this build, the exhaust layout seems to dominate the scenery, resembling the setup we've seen on the Lexus LFA.
Junichi Okada is the name of the car lover who put this project together and you'll find his Instagram account in the first post below. Now, you should know that the WB DeLorean made its debut over the weekend, at the Yokohama Hot Rod Custom Show (this is the Japanese equivalent of SEMA).
We'll quickly get over the latter aspect by reminding everybody that this unusual slab of America has a body built from stainless steel (yes, this is also the case with the Tesla Cybertruck). So there's no point in painting the thing and any builder must mind the said aspects when adding massive arches to the toy.
Then there's the boxy styling of the Back to the Future machine. Fortunately, it seems that the medieval armor look of those added arches fits the car, while its new front and rear fascias draw inspiration from iconic cars.
To be more precise, the lower front apron appears to be inspired from that of the BMW M1 Procar. You know, the one-make racing version of the mid-engined BMW halo car, which entered service back in 1979.
As for the posterior of this build, the exhaust layout seems to dominate the scenery, resembling the setup we've seen on the Lexus LFA.
Junichi Okada is the name of the car lover who put this project together and you'll find his Instagram account in the first post below. Now, you should know that the WB DeLorean made its debut over the weekend, at the Yokohama Hot Rod Custom Show (this is the Japanese equivalent of SEMA).