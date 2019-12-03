autoevolution

Widebody DeLorean Looks Medieval, Has "Lexus LFA" Exhaust

3 Dec 2019, 14:04 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
Ladies and gentlemen drivers, you are looking at more than just a modded machine here. You see, this widebody DeLorean, which was recently unveiled in Japan, can be considered a test of the tuner culture as we know it today.
4 photos
Widebody DeLoreanWidebody DeLoreanWidebody DeLorean
The WB take is so popular that it covers any kind of machine you could imagine these days, from pickup trucks to the obvious supercars, whether we're talking about actual builds or renderings. However, the DeLorean is difficult to work with, both as far as the design is concerned and in terms of fabrication.

We'll quickly get over the latter aspect by reminding everybody that this unusual slab of America has a body built from stainless steel (yes, this is also the case with the Tesla Cybertruck). So there's no point in painting the thing and any builder must mind the said aspects when adding massive arches to the toy.

Then there's the boxy styling of the Back to the Future machine. Fortunately, it seems that the medieval armor look of those added arches fits the car, while its new front and rear fascias draw inspiration from iconic cars.

To be more precise, the lower front apron appears to be inspired from that of the BMW M1 Procar. You know, the one-make racing version of the mid-engined BMW halo car, which entered service back in 1979.

As for the posterior of this build, the exhaust layout seems to dominate the scenery, resembling the setup we've seen on the Lexus LFA.

Junichi Okada is the name of the car lover who put this project together and you'll find his Instagram account in the first post below. Now, you should know that the WB DeLorean made its debut over the weekend, at the Yokohama Hot Rod Custom Show (this is the Japanese equivalent of SEMA).



DeLorean widebody speed shot Lexus LFA
What If Tesla Built This BMW M4 Rival? ‘Tis the Season to Be Wary of Car Thieves, Again Concorde vs. Concordski: Both Flawed, One More so Than the OtherConcorde vs. Concordski: Both Flawed, One More so Than the Other
Elon’s Cybertruck Is Not Ugly. It’s Revolutionary What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car The Perks of Driving an Electric Car in WinterThe Perks of Driving an Electric Car in Winter
Tesla Cybertruck Memes Aside, What The Hell is Wrong With Tesla? Lithium-Ion Batteries Deconstructed: Why They Are Terrible in the Cold The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Is the Taycan a Magic Bullet or a Thorn in Porsche's Side? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Looking Back at 25 Years of Racing on the PlayStationLooking Back at 25 Years of Racing on the PlayStation
Could an Electric Dodge Charger SUV Challenge the Ford Mustang Mach-E? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Battle of the Infotainment Screens: Which Car Has the Largest One?Battle of the Infotainment Screens: Which Car Has the Largest One?
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road Rusty Treasures: Some of the Most Amazing Cars Found in Abandoned GaragesRusty Treasures: Some of the Most Amazing Cars Found in Abandoned Garages
Latest car models:
PORSCHE Taycan 4SPORSCHE Taycan 4S CoupeLEXUS LC 500 ConvertibleLEXUS LC 500 Convertible CoupeMAZDA MX-30MAZDA MX-30 Medium SUVKIA NiroKIA Niro Small SUVVOLKSWAGEN Golf 5 VIII DoorsVOLKSWAGEN Golf 5 VIII Doors CompactAll car models  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day