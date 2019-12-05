New Monopoly Nurburgring Edition Looks Amazing, Carousel Is the Priciest Corner

Ah... the pleasure of playing Monopoly, looking your dear friends in the eye and plotting on how to send them off the board forever. We've all been there and, apparently, we might just want to do it over and over again, especially now that there's a new Monopoly Nurburgring edition!
As the tabletop game fans among you might know, this is the second Green Hell edition of the infamous board game - while the previous came with graphics that included retro racecars, the edition that brought us here makes for a contemporary setting, as you can notice in the pair of images portraying this cardboard Ring adventure.
It doesn't look like the rules are too different from what your normal Monopoly player would expect, so you can focus on the Nordschleife setup.
The game is offered via the official Nurburgring merch shop, coming at a price of €44,95 (19 percent VAT included). Now, before you translate that into dollars (that's $49.86), keep in mind that the game only seems to be available in Germany. Then again, an avid player/Ring lover should have no trouble throwing the dice without any translation. Come to think of it, you can turn this into a little challenge.
Of course, you might run into quite a few bumps along the way. You see, certain aficionados might skip the usual Monopoly procedures altogether and decide that the game is won by whoever laps the board first. Heck, you might even end up with a custom-built leader board in there.
On a more serious note, you might be wondering what the most expensive corner of Nurburgring Monopoly 2.0 is. Well, that title goes to the Carousel (suprise!), which can be yours for 400 "euros".
