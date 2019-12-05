New Monopoly Nurburgring Edition Looks Amazing, Carousel Is the Priciest Corner

View this post on Instagram

The new Nürburgring #Monopoly is here! . . Go on a journey through the #GreenHell and follow in the footsteps of great legends. Do you get the #Caracciola-Carousel or is someone faster than you? . . Find out: nri.ng/monopoly . . #nring #nuerburgring #nurburgring #becausenordschleife

A post shared by DerNürburgring (@nuerburgring) on Dec 5, 2019 at 4:10am PST