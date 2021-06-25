4 Returning an Abandoned, 35-foot Lincoln Limo to Service Is One Tough Job

3 2023 Lincoln EV SUV Launching Next Year, Three Other EVs Also Confirmed

2 No Need for Android Auto as One More Big Name Goes for Android OS

1973 Lincoln Continental Mark IV Parked on Blocks in 1993 Is Old-School Opulence

If you ever wanted to drive your own personal luxury car but never had the money to get one of these modern models costing more than a house, how about an all-original 1973 Lincoln Continental Mark IV that’s been sitting since 1993? 24 photos



But of course, a thorough inspection is still definitely recommended, though, at the first glance, everything looks fairly promising.



This Continental Mark IV is one of the more than 69,000 units built in 1973, and it has been sitting on blocks for 28 years, according to eBay seller



And what’s more, this Lincoln Continental Mark IV has no idea what snow is, as the seller guarantees it has never been driven during winter.



As for what you should expect when opening the door, this



The engine, the transmission, the radio, and all gauges were working 28 years ago, but of course, don’t be too surprised if the 460 under the hood is locked from sitting.



So how much should someone planning to drive an old-school personal luxury car on a regular basis spend on this 1973 Lincoln Continental Mark IV? The owner hopes someone would pay $8,500 for it, though the starting bid is set to $2,100. It goes without the car doesn’t come in its best shape, but as you can figure out yourselves by simply checking out the photos in the gallery, it’s not a rust bucket either, which means you should be able to restore it quite easily.But of course, a thorough inspection is still definitely recommended, though, at the first glance, everything looks fairly promising.This Continental Mark IV is one of the more than 69,000 units built in 1973, and it has been sitting on blocks for 28 years, according to eBay seller jolazz-91 . And in case you’re wondering how come it still looks so well, it’s because the car spent all these years properly covered away from anything that could allow the rust to take its toll.And what’s more, this Lincoln Continental Mark IV has no idea what snow is, as the seller guarantees it has never been driven during winter.As for what you should expect when opening the door, this Lincoln comes with everything original, and while we don’t know how complete it still is, worth noting is the trunk is currently locked, though you should still look in there to check for rust.The engine, the transmission, the radio, and all gauges were working 28 years ago, but of course, don’t be too surprised if the 460 under the hood is locked from sitting.So how much should someone planning to drive an old-school personal luxury car on a regular basis spend on this 1973 Lincoln Continental Mark IV? The owner hopes someone would pay $8,500 for it, though the starting bid is set to $2,100.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.