All-new 2023 Mercedes E-Class Render Stays True to Spy Images, Looks Properly Expensive

I am of two minds regarding the upcoming next-generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class. On one hand, I’m dying to know what type of car Daimler will throw at the BMW 5 Series and Audi A6 in about two years' time. On the other hand, is there even a point to it now that you’ll also be able to purchase an EQE? Is there a point to investing in any gasoline-powered cars? Let’s discuss.
We got our first look at the 2023 E-Class a couple of weeks ago, when our spy photographers spotted the first-ever prototype undergoing public testing. It was fully camouflaged but wrapped rather tightly to the point where you could still make out things such as its overall shape, a few lines and creases, the slimmer headlights, horizontal taillights, or the flush door handles.
These renderings by Kolesa do a reasonably decent job of depicting what we might see once all that camouflage comes off.
The front end could end up looking like this (the LED graphics seem legit), and so could the rear. The only thing that doesn’t match what we saw in the spy shots is the profile – to the extent where it’s very sleek and clean here, like on the S-Class, as opposed to having multiple creases on the doors like the prototype.
Regardless, if the real car ends up looking mostly like this digital drawing, I reckon it would blow the 5 Series out of the water in terms of styling. The Audi A6 too, although the latter could get the upper hand if the 2024 next-gen model will take after the A6 e-tron concept.
As for the actual point of any of these upcoming gasoline-powered premium sedans (like the E-Class or the next-gen A6), they make sense in less developed markets, to some degree. In most places though, people will probably opt for various battery-electric alternatives. Besides, if you have E-Class money, you definitely have EQE money, and the latter will undoubtedly prove quicker, more refined and of course, more eco-friendly.
