All-new 2023 Mercedes E-Class Render Stays True to Spy Images, Looks Properly Expensive

I am of two minds regarding the upcoming next-generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class. On one hand, I’m dying to know what type of car Daimler will throw at the BMW 5 Series and Audi A6 in about two years' time. On the other hand, is there even a point to it now that you’ll also be able to purchase an EQE? Is there a point to investing in any gasoline-powered cars? Let’s discuss.

6 photos