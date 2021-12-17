Blacked-Out Porsche 930 Keeps Proud Ducktail Even After Fall to the JDM Side

Ever noticed how some of the automotive world’s virtual artists cannot help but express their passion through every project? Case in point, Musa Rio Tjahjono, aka musartwork on social media, is deeply enamored about all things JDM.
His passion for the Japanese side of the four-wheeled realm sometimes even gets the better of his real-world self. You know, the one where he is the Lead Designer over at West Coast Customs. And where puny little Honda Civic hatchbacks should not be a thing. Hopefully, that was just an exception.
Anyway, when he’s off-duty nothing is stopping his JDM affliction. Recently, it took a massive Honda Civic hatchback turn for the worse. But after sharing some new color choices for his upcoming “Project J” (we’ve embedded them below; we are not Honda Civic judgmental), we are happy to report that he found time to Porsche some JDM things.
Or is it the other way around, and he JDM-tuned some Porsche stuff?! Well, that’s for all of us to decide. His latest virtual project – something that’s probably just wishful thinking (he usually signals when otherwise) - focuses on a “simple” Porsche 930. You know, the fastest production car in Germany when it became available back in 1975 and known to the general public as the ubiquitous 911 Turbo.
People love this iteration (1975-1989) of the series even though it does have a rather nefarious “widowmaker” reputation. Oh, that might not bode well for this one, since it’s an all-black treatment, save for the glorious chrome/gold wheel pieces... Never mind it then. Let us focus instead on the virtual tuning reinterpretation.
So, this is not the CGI expert’s first Porsche rodeo. And it seems that every time he gets an overdose of JDM love he spices up things with something Euro or American. In this case, a lowered, minimalist ducktail Porsche 930. It looks decidedly menacing, yet also surprisingly stylish. Frankly, if that wasn’t obvious already, we kind of fell in love with it a little bit...
