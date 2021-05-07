Forget About Wilderness, Even the Base 2021 Subaru Outback Is Costlier in UK

The first time we saw Subaru’s newest incarnation of the adventurous Outback station wagon on North American soil was back in April 2019. Thus, the Japanese company had enough time to come up with an even more enticing version dubbed Wilderness. On the other hand, the Old Continent had to endure a long wait and, to add insult to injury, is also left without the turbo version.
So, not only that by the time it hits all dealerships across Europe the new Outback is going to be more than a couple of years old as far as U.S. fans are concerned, but it gets even worse. For example, Subaru recently announced the impending arrival of the high-riding station wagon in the UK, with the Outback ready to hit dealerships starting May 27th.
And besides that, it’s not only coming with the naturally aspirated 2.5-liter boxer engine (as well as the traditional Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and Lineartronic CVT) and no turbocharger in sight, but it’s also a lot pricier. Yes, we know that automakers need to account for a lot of things when setting up prices for different regions, but the base Outback Limited is much costlier in UK even than Subaru’s newly introduced U.S.-spec Wilderness.
That one goes for $36,995 in America, while the Japanese company is asking £33,995 (Limited), £37,995 (Field), and £39,495 (Touring) for the trio of grades it will sell in the United Kingdom. To put them in perspective, that’s $47,324 / $52,857 / $57,937, respectively, at the current exchange rates.
Well, this is the same country that initiated the Brexit, so it was obvious that at some point in time they would reap the benefits of the move. At least, the 2021 Outback does look good when dressed up in that new shade of Autumn Green Metallic (the other novelty is Brilliant Bronze Metallic) and riding on 18-inch “premium” wheels in search of new adventures.
And besides that, it’s not only coming with the naturally aspirated 2.5-liter boxer engine (as well as the traditional Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and Lineartronic CVT) and no turbocharger in sight, but it’s also a lot pricier. Yes, we know that automakers need to account for a lot of things when setting up prices for different regions, but the base Outback Limited is much costlier in UK even than Subaru’s newly introduced U.S.-spec Wilderness.
That one goes for $36,995 in America, while the Japanese company is asking £33,995 (Limited), £37,995 (Field), and £39,495 (Touring) for the trio of grades it will sell in the United Kingdom. To put them in perspective, that’s $47,324 / $52,857 / $57,937, respectively, at the current exchange rates.
Well, this is the same country that initiated the Brexit, so it was obvious that at some point in time they would reap the benefits of the move. At least, the 2021 Outback does look good when dressed up in that new shade of Autumn Green Metallic (the other novelty is Brilliant Bronze Metallic) and riding on 18-inch “premium” wheels in search of new adventures.