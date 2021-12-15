Subaru Recalls 200,000 Vehicles for Slipping and Breaking Drive Chain

Back in December 2018, Subaru of America received a technical report from the U.S. market indicating the inability to shift into drive. After inspecting the collected part, the Japanese automaker confirmed the chain guide was damaged but couldn’t put the finger on the root cause.
A joint investigation was opened with the supplier in 2019, and by August 2020, the company had received 12 technical reports alleging the inability to shift into driver or park, contaminants in the Lineartronic continuously variable transmission’s fluid pan, and the inability to start the engine.
During the period from August 2020 to November 2021, the North American office received 11 more reports, one of them for the drive chain slipping while the vehicle was in motion. After precisely 23 technical reports in the United States alone, Subaru didn’t have a choice but to issue a safety recall for no fewer than 198,255 units of three Global Platform-based nameplates.
The list starts with the 2019 to 2020 model year Ascent crossover (160,941 examples), followed by the 2020 Legacy sedan (2,057 examples) and 2020 Outback wagon (35,257 examples). These vehicles were produced between February 22nd, 2018 and August 13th, 2020 at the Lafayette, Indiana plant.
What seems to be the problem? The document attached at the end of this story mentions that “an insufficient clamping pressure may cause the drive chain to slip.” What’s more, the root cause appears to be improper software for the transmission control module. If the transmission shifter was moved to D or R right after starting the engine, the independent secondary pressure control program may allow the forward/reverse clutch to begin engagement before applying enough secondary clamping pressure to the drive chain.
Obviously enough, the remedy consists of new software for the TCU that includes a secondary pressure requirement prior to forward/reverse clutch engagement. But here’s what doesn’t sit right with me: “The updated TCU control program was implemented on the manufacturing line beginning July 21st, 2020 (for the Ascent) and August 13th, 2020 (Outback and Legacy).”
In other words, Subaru was likely aware of the issue since at least July 2020. Despite this knowledge, the automaker chose to shuffle its feet instead of announcing the recall in a timelier fashion. As if that wasn’t bad enough for Ascent, Legacy, and Outback owners, Subaru intends to notify them in February 2022 even though we’re talking about a mere software reflash.
