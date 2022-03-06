autoevolution
XPro One Is a Rugged RV That Sleeps Three, Provides 10 Days of Off-Grid Living
Rugged RVs are a great alternative to consider for those determined to wander off the beaten path in search of adventure. Tough on the outside and comfortable on the inside, these vehicles can tackle just about anything nature has to throw at them. Case in point: the XPro One, a monster-of-a-vehicle with a unique design that goes beyond looks.

6 Mar 2022, 19:11 UTC ·
The XPro One is Xpedition Pro's first-ever creation. And although it's the first such model designed by the Poland-based motorhome manufacturer, the Xpedition Pro is a brand that grew out of 30 years of experience of the LAMAR Group, having created several campers, food trucks, cross-country vehicles, and truck bodies.

Recently, the company used the accumulated experience to make the XPro One, an overland camper with a tough exterior inspired by military vehicles and fighter jets. It's based on the Iveco Daily 4X4 truck, and customers can choose from three wheelbase options: 3400, 3480, 4175 mm (133.9, 148.8, and 164.4 in).

The container's width will be 2300 mm (90.5 in), and on the new chassis, the total height will be 3520 mm (138.5). The angled rear has a 27-degree departure angle, which is ideal for rugged terrain. In the front, a 37-degree approach angle helps the vehicle tackle steep inclines. To that, 37-inch off-road tires wrapped around 17-inch wheels ensure that the XPro One has enough traction and grip over uneven, muddy, or rocky terrain.

Despite its apocalyptic design, which has harsh lines and laser-cut details, the inside promises to be "surprisingly comfortable." The company says that its goal was to merge two different worlds in one body. So it made a living space that's the opposite of what you see on the outside.

Travelers can access the vehicle via a set of folding stairs. Right as they step inside, they'll be welcomed by a small but functional living area with a kitchen and a bathroom. The kitchen will have a two-burner stove, a sink, generous countertops, and a built-in 135-liter (35-gallon) refrigerator. There's also a table placed in the front of a U-shaped sofa.

Next to the kitchen area, there's the bathroom, which was separated into two spaces: one includes a toilet and a sink, and the other has the shower. The vehicle can accommodate up to three people in a spacious sleeping alcove positioned at the front. It also has a bed that can be converted to fit two adults and an extra room for storage.

The XPro One is also suitable for off-grid living, being able to sustain life for 10 days without the use of any external resources. That's because the RV comes with two water tanks (fresh and gray) capable of holding 200 liters (53 gallons) each. Moreover, it can be outfitted with solar panels to allow travelers to enjoy the comfort of a home-away-from-home.

To make its camper capable of withstanding the cold, Xpedition Pro used a structure made of 54 mm (2.1 in) thick sandwich panels. To that, an insulated lower floor along with the diesel heating system will make the inside a cozy, comfortable space.

Other features included on this off-road, off-grid tiny house on wheels are tilt windows with roller shutters, side and rear work lamps, a pull-out gas grill, and an awning that should come in handy during the hot summer days. A three-bolt lock is installed on each door for extra protection.

The manufacturer hasn't listed a price for the XPro One yet. That's because the RV can be customized according to the customers' requirements. You have the option to equip the camper however you desire, choose the base container, or have a fully loaded motorhome. Those interested in placing an order can check the official site of Xpedition Pro for additional information.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

