Nitto Launches New Recon Grappler A/T All-Terrain Light Truck Tire

Nitto Tire, one of the leading manufacturers of off-road, street and performance SUV tires is launching a brand new all-terrain light truck tire dubbed the Recon Grappler A/T. This new tire was designed with a bold tread pattern for excellent traction off-road as well as good comfort on-road, to go with reduced road noise.
The Recon Grappler, which is aimed mostly at compact, ½ and 1-ton trucks and SUVs, is positioned between the Ridge Grappler M/T and the Terra Grappler G2 within Nitto’s Grappler tire lineup. Thanks to its deep sidewall lugs (extending 5-7 mm), this tire will boost your vehicle’s traction as well as its appearance, while also maintaining stable performance whether the road is dry or not.
“Nitto Tire prides itself on continuously pushing to improve our line of tires for all levels of enthusiasts,” said Alan Ngo, Nitto Tire USA’s manager of Product Planning and Development. “The Recon Grappler is the perfect tire for enthusiasts looking to get the most out of their trucks and SUVs. It provides truly a great balance of performance and comfort.”
Buyers will initially be able to choose between 11 sizes, ranging from 20 to 24 inches, although additional sizes will become available later this year – a total of 66 sizes ranging from 17 to 24 inches are planned. Keep in mind there is a limited treadwear warranty of 55,000 miles / 88,500 km (LT Metric and Flotation sizes).
In case you’d like to know more about what you’re buying, we’ll remind you that Nitto, despite being a Japanese tire manufacturer, is actually headquartered in the United States, which is where it focuses most of its resources. Speaking of which, because of financial difficulties back in the day, Nitto was acquired by Toyo Tires, an established brand with nearly 76 years of experience in the automotive sector.
“Nitto Tire prides itself on continuously pushing to improve our line of tires for all levels of enthusiasts,” said Alan Ngo, Nitto Tire USA’s manager of Product Planning and Development. “The Recon Grappler is the perfect tire for enthusiasts looking to get the most out of their trucks and SUVs. It provides truly a great balance of performance and comfort.”
Buyers will initially be able to choose between 11 sizes, ranging from 20 to 24 inches, although additional sizes will become available later this year – a total of 66 sizes ranging from 17 to 24 inches are planned. Keep in mind there is a limited treadwear warranty of 55,000 miles / 88,500 km (LT Metric and Flotation sizes).
In case you’d like to know more about what you’re buying, we’ll remind you that Nitto, despite being a Japanese tire manufacturer, is actually headquartered in the United States, which is where it focuses most of its resources. Speaking of which, because of financial difficulties back in the day, Nitto was acquired by Toyo Tires, an established brand with nearly 76 years of experience in the automotive sector.