autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Sea Month
Car video reviews:
 

Elon Musk Dumps $6.9 Billion Worth of Tesla Stock, Is Twitter Still on the Table?

Home > News > Industry
10 Aug 2022, 10:45 UTC ·
Elon Musk sold 8 million Tesla shares hours after the company stock saw a boost following the shareholder meeting on Thursday. The move reminded many of the crypto pump and dump schemes.
Elon Musk dumps $6.9 billion worth of Tesla stock 6 photos
Elon MuskElon Musk and Twitter get sued by Twitter investorElon Musk Offers to Buy TwitterElon Musk Offers to Buy TwitterElon Musk Offers to Buy Twitter
Although the number of shares Musk sold seems impressive, this is not the biggest we’ve seen. Last December, Tesla’s CEO sold more than 10 million shares to pay his taxes. Neither is in terms of value since the recent dump worth $6.9 billion was nowhere near the $8.5 billion from the April sale. In a series of tweets, Musk confirmed he wanted to avoid emergency stock sales if he would be forced to buy Twitter after all.

“In the (hopefully unlikely) event that Twitter forces this deal to close *and* some equity partners don’t come through, it is important to avoid an emergency sale of Tesla stock,” wrote Musk on Twitter late on Tuesday.

When asked whether he’s done selling Tesla stock, Musk said “yes.” But this is something that Musk has said in the past, so take that with a grain of salt. Reading through multiple Form 4 SEC filings, we notice the recent share dump happened between August 5 and 9. According to Reuters, Musk has sold a total of $32 billion worth of Tesla shares over the past 10 months. He still owns around 155 million, or just under 15% of Tesla.

Analysts concluded that Musk’s latest stock sale significantly increased his odds of buying Twitter. The “he will/no he won’t buy Twitter” saga got Musk dropping the $44 billion deal and many headaches down the road. Speculations abound that Musk will eventually settle with buying Twitter for a more favorable amount. However, he might also be forced to pay the price in full, plus compensations.

In that case, Musk would likely have to sell even more Tesla stock, possibly after announcing the Q3 2022 results, to benefit from the improved stock value. This possibility is even higher if one or some investors will walk out of the deal, which would not be unprecedented.



Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News
Elon Musk Tesla TSLA Twitter
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories