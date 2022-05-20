Elon Musk Uses Elaborate Tweet to Assure Disgruntled Investors Tesla Is Still on His Mind

Tesla investors are a lot worried, especially after CEO Elon Musk decided it was time to acquire his favorite social media platform Twitter. Their worries are warranted because Tesla's stocks have taken a dip ever since he publicly announced his desire for the platform. On Thursday, through an ingenious meme, the South African billionaire told investors to calm down, "Tesla is on my mind 24/7."
There's no doubt that Musk loves Twitter. After Trump's unceremonious exit, he's the most influential individual on the platform. He wastes no time expressing himself or sharing his concerns over the platform, and sometimes, it's more comical than serious.
In March, the CEO quoted Eminem's famous lyrics, "Without Me," swapping "FCC" for "SEC," seeking to throw away his 2018 agreement with the regulator that required him to seek preapproval from Tesla lawyers before posting company-related tweets.
On Thursday, Musk used a popular social media meme showing a woman (supposedly Tesla) getting upset at her boyfriend (Musk) for checking out another woman on the street (Twitter).
One of the captions on the elaborate tweet read, "So may seem like below, but not true."
Elon said in the tweet that he spent less than 5% of his time on the Twitter deal, adding that it's not rocket science.
"Yesterday was Giga Texas, today is Starbase. Tesla is on my mind 24/7." He disclosed.
In April, Tesla unveiled the most advanced Gigafactory it has built to date. The new Austin-based Gigafactory is an "all under one roof" enterprise, making everything from batteries and motors and rolling out new units off the assembly line. SpaceX has also launched a new rocket site (Starbase) in Boca Chica, Texas.
Tesla's shares have dropped significantly after the CEO went public about his interest in Twitter. The EV company's investors are uneasy and feel his interest in the social media platform could be detrimental to Tesla.
In March, the CEO quoted Eminem's famous lyrics, "Without Me," swapping "FCC" for "SEC," seeking to throw away his 2018 agreement with the regulator that required him to seek preapproval from Tesla lawyers before posting company-related tweets.
On Thursday, Musk used a popular social media meme showing a woman (supposedly Tesla) getting upset at her boyfriend (Musk) for checking out another woman on the street (Twitter).
One of the captions on the elaborate tweet read, "So may seem like below, but not true."
Elon said in the tweet that he spent less than 5% of his time on the Twitter deal, adding that it's not rocket science.
"Yesterday was Giga Texas, today is Starbase. Tesla is on my mind 24/7." He disclosed.
In April, Tesla unveiled the most advanced Gigafactory it has built to date. The new Austin-based Gigafactory is an "all under one roof" enterprise, making everything from batteries and motors and rolling out new units off the assembly line. SpaceX has also launched a new rocket site (Starbase) in Boca Chica, Texas.
Tesla's shares have dropped significantly after the CEO went public about his interest in Twitter. The EV company's investors are uneasy and feel his interest in the social media platform could be detrimental to Tesla.
To be clear, I’m spending <5% (but actually) of my time on the Twitter acquisition. It ain’t rocket science!— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 19, 2022
Yesterday was Giga Texas, today is Starbase. Tesla is on my mind 24/7.
So may seem like below, but not true. pic.twitter.com/CXfWiLD2f8