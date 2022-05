Elon Musk Presses the Pause Button on $44 Billion Twitter Deal

Like clockwork, the popular social media platform's shares fell by 17.7% to $37.10 in premarket trading. It's almost like the time he fell out of love with Bitcoin and had its price tumbling down after a couple of tweets. His tweets are like the inversed version of the 'Midas touch."The Tesla CEO, who recently became Twitter's largest shareholder with a 3.5 billion investment (9.2% stake), was overrun by Vanguard Group in mid-April after upping their investment to $4.5 billion (10% stake), WSJ , reported.The announcement, made on his favorite communication channel, Twitter, shared a link to a story on Reuters that suggested the social media platform's fake accounts represented less than 5% of its total 229 million users.The Reuters story published on May 2nd reported that the social media platform estimated the number of spam/fake accounts was less than 5% of its monetizable daily active users.Last month, the South African-born billionaire made an offer of $54.20 per share, totaling the overall value of the transaction at approximately $44 billion. At the time, the social media company's shares were $46.85.Twitter's shares have since fallen, and analysts speculate it's a strategy to lower the purchase price. An analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, Susan Streeter, speculates Musk's move is a ploy considering the 5% metric has been out for some time.It was highly improbable that the Twitter deal would close at the $44 billion marker after the social media platform's shares dropped below $46.85 for the first time on Tuesday.Free speech advocates are wary of the platform's acquisition by a private entity, especially after Musk expressed his interest in installing an edit button . After taking over, the Tesla chief executive plans to eliminate spambots and make algorithms open-source to improve product trust.