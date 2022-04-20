Elon Musk Urges Federal Judge Not To Censor Him, Says It's Against U.S. Freedom of Speech

More on this:

1 Elon Musk, the Relatable Billionaire: Doesn’t Own a House, Couch Surfs With Friends

2 Elon Targets Twitter Board After Poison Pill Decision, Salary Will Be $0 if Bid Succeeds

3 Judge Rules Elon Musk's Tweet About Funds to Take Tesla Private in 2018 Was False

4 Elon Musk Halved the Mobile Connector Price, Almost Nobody's OK With It

5 Elon Is Tesla's New Facebook ChatBot You Can Use to Talk to Your Car