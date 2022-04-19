Elon Musk, the Relatable Billionaire: Doesn’t Own a House, Couch Surfs With Friends

Elon Musk, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO, is perhaps one of the most polarizing public figures of recent times, both because of his business model and his outspokenness on many issues. Elon Musk is also the world’s richest man by net worth, a multi-billionaire who, as per his own words, is homeless.





When you could save billions of people from starving on Earth right now with your money, why spend it on building space rockets for a future that might not even happen?, his critics are often saying. What’s the purpose of talking about sustainable living when you could buy an entire country if you wanted, and you probably dine on ponies on golden platters, only fly private, and enjoy the kind of luxurious life mere mortals only dream of?



Musk has heard the criticism, but he is no longer bothered by it. Last weekend, in a rare but wide-ranging interview with Chris Anderson for TED Talk, he addresses it and, at the same time, sets the record straight on what he’s doing with his money. If you were expecting stories about multi-million yachts, mega-mansions and rich people toys, then you’re in for a surprise. Elon Musk is a most relatable billionaire.







The only exception for Musk is



“I'm literally staying at friends' places,” Musk says (at the 1.01-minute mark in the video below). “If I travel to the Bay Area, which is where most of Tesla's engineering is, I basically rotate through friends' spare bedrooms. I don't have a yacht. I really don't take vacations. It's not as though



And work is almost everything that Musk does. Well, that and having babies because – he says with a smile – he’s trying to set a good example by having more than one child, since humanity is in grave danger of population collapse. He says the work he does at Tesla, SpaceX and Neuralink is philanthropy because it’s



As for all the criticism thrown at him, he chooses to focus on the reality of philanthropy instead of the perception of it. “Philanthropy is difficult,” he says, and since we’re not multi-billionaires, we’ll have to take his word for it.



