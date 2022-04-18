Elon Targets Twitter Board After Poison Pill Decision, Salary Will Be $0 if Bid Succeeds

More on this:

1 Elon Musk Halved the Mobile Connector Price, Almost Nobody's OK With It

2 Elon Musk’s Interest In Twitter Could Be Detrimental to Tesla, Investors and Analysts Warn

3 Elon Musk Offers to Buy Twitter, Vows to "Unlock" Its Potential

4 Was Elon Musk Trolled at Cyber Rodeo, or Was Peter Rawlinson Inevitable There?

5 Elon Is Tesla's New Facebook ChatBot You Can Use to Talk to Your Car