autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's 2022 New York Auto Show  LIVE COVERAGE
Car reviews:
 

Elon Musk Has Signed a Deal To Acquire Twitter, He'll Pay $54.20 per Share

Home > News > VIP
25 Apr 2022, 19:30 UTC ·
Remember when Elon Musk bought a nine percent stake in Twitter, which may probably be his favorite social network and way of communicating? Well, the owners of Twitter have signed a memorandum of understanding with Elon Musk, and it will be acquired by an entity that is entirely owned by the South-African billionaire.
Elon Musk during a presentation on Tesla Live feed 10 photos
Elon MuskElon MuskElon Musk's tweet about "funding secured" was ruled by judge as "false and misleading"Elon Musk and the 2017 Model 3Elon MuskElon MuskElon MuskTop 10 questions Elon Musk will face in the Q4 2021 earnings callTop 10 questions Elon Musk will face in the Q4 2021 earnings call
According to Twitter, the deal involves a price of $54.20 per share in cash, and the total value of the transaction is approximately $44 billion. That is an incredible amount of money, and the price of Twitter stock had risen by 38 percent since the day before Elon announced his share in the matter.

As usual, Elon Musk had something to say about the entire deal, but he was concise enough to fit it all in a single tweet. Musk stated as follows: "I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter, because that is what free speech means."

We also hope that happens, and we are a bit curious about what will happen once the social network is owned by a private party.

Mind you, the transaction has been unanimously approved by Twitter's Board of Directors, and it is expected to close later this year. Before that happens, company stockholders, regulators, and other parties will have to sign off on the deal.

Once the deal is done, Elon will join the list of billionaires that own a social media company or a media company, which is not something that was taken lightly by free speech advocates in the days that have passed since Elon announced he wanted to buy Twitter altogether.

We already know that Elon Musk wanted an Edit button on Twitter, but what matters most in this matter is free speech, and Elon's official statement underlined the latter aspect.

The couch-surfing billionaire stated that he wants to defeat the spambots, make the algorithms open-source so that there will be more trust in the product, as well as enhance the entire experience with new features.

Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News

Editor's note: For illustration purposes, the photo gallery shows Elon Musk in various situations.

Elon Musk Twitter social media South Africa
press release
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories