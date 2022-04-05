Elon Musk Takes His Twitter Shareholder Role Seriously, Asks People About a New Button

Elon Musk became Twitter’s largest shareholder with a $3.5 billion investment and now wants to know if his followers would like a new button on the social platform. Has it ever been this fun working as a CEO of multiple companies?
Running Tesla, SpaceX, and the Boring Company can’t be enough for someone with this much time on his hands. Right now, Elon Musk is keen on finding out if Twitter users would like a new button. More specifically, the visionary entrepreneur wants to know if his followers would appreciate the option to edit their posts.
The move might seem like it’s insignificant, but on the 1st of April, the official Twitter account made a joke on this exact topic. The team behind the company’s online presence most likely did not anticipate Musk turning this into an international debate point.
Now everyone can express their option and vote in a Twitter poll submitted by Tesla’s CEO. But you might want to read it twice before deciding.
To make his point even beyond what the poll will reveal, he used the terms “yse” and “on” just to underline that there’s a real need for such an option on Twitter. The "yes" and "no" words wrongly used here can't be changed - for now.
Elon Musk doesn’t directly own Twitter stock. The huge investment was made through a trust fund. The sole beneficiary of that inheritance is none other than the famous American CEO.
The acquisition happened on the 14th of March when Musk purchased 73,486,938 Twitter shares.
It looks like Tesla’s boss is serious about changing how social media is doing things and he’s putting his money into doing what he thinks needs to be done.
Elon Musk previously said that things need to take another turn in the space and has been very vocal about Twitter's Terms of Service. It's another battle on Earth for the man who sent a car into space.
The move might seem like it’s insignificant, but on the 1st of April, the official Twitter account made a joke on this exact topic. The team behind the company’s online presence most likely did not anticipate Musk turning this into an international debate point.
Now everyone can express their option and vote in a Twitter poll submitted by Tesla’s CEO. But you might want to read it twice before deciding.
To make his point even beyond what the poll will reveal, he used the terms “yse” and “on” just to underline that there’s a real need for such an option on Twitter. The "yes" and "no" words wrongly used here can't be changed - for now.
Elon Musk doesn’t directly own Twitter stock. The huge investment was made through a trust fund. The sole beneficiary of that inheritance is none other than the famous American CEO.
The acquisition happened on the 14th of March when Musk purchased 73,486,938 Twitter shares.
It looks like Tesla’s boss is serious about changing how social media is doing things and he’s putting his money into doing what he thinks needs to be done.
Elon Musk previously said that things need to take another turn in the space and has been very vocal about Twitter's Terms of Service. It's another battle on Earth for the man who sent a car into space.
Do you want an edit button?— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 5, 2022