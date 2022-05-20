Riva Launches the 102' Corsaro Super Yacht, Boasts a 376 Sq Ft Beach Club in the Stern

Shipbuilder Riva, which is a Ferretti Group brand, joined forces with Officina Italiana Design to create the Riva 102’ Corsaro Super flybridge yacht, a boundless beauty that promises to offer an outstanding cruising experience. The vessel was recently launched in Italy.
The latest addition to Riva’s fleet is the successor of its 100’ Corsaro, one of the best-selling yachts in its lineup. Measuring 102 ft (31 m) in length, the new Corsaro Super was designed in and out by Officina Italiana Design. It has a beam of approximately 23 ft (7 m) and a very distinctive silhouette that “reaches out like an arrowhead, giving the yacht a sleek and assertive profile”, as explained by Riva.
The yacht has a very sporty and aerodynamic design, enhanced by its glass fashion plates. Customers also have the option to install special gunwales on either side of the main deck, which creates exclusive terraces that can offer breathtaking panoramic views.
Buyers can also choose between two engine options. The standard one is a pair of MTU 16V 2000 M96 engines, which are rated 2,435 mhp each. In this configuration, the 102’ Corsaro Super can reach a top speed of 26 knots (30 mph/48 kph). The other option is a pair of engines rated at 2,638 each, with the yacht’s top speed increasing to over 28 knots (32 mph/51.5 kph).
Riva’s new striking flybridge yacht has three decks and can accommodate up to 10 guests. It offers 1,076 sq ft (100 sq m) of open-air spaces and the stern area on the main deck serves as an extended 376 sq ft (35 sq m) beach club, which is one of the highlights of the 102’ Corsaro Super.
The yacht has a very appealing interior design with warm tones offered by the Canaletto walnut, which is the dominant wood used throughout the 102’ Corsaro Super. When it comes to the main living area, customers can choose between two different layouts. One focuses more on the dining space, offering a table for eight in the stern area and a central lounge that keeps you visually connected with the outside world through extensive windows. The other layout brings the dining space in the center, while the lounge and large sofas are accessible right as you enter the saloon.
Riva plans to officially debut the first unit of its 102’ Corsaro Super this September, at the Cannes Yachting Festival.
