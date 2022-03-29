Elon Musk Quotes Eminem's Famous Lyrics Fighting SEC Over Decree

In 2002, Eminem released the music chart banger "Without Me," poking the FCC (Federal Communications Commissions) over a $7,000 penalty they had imposed on a Colorado radio station for playing "The Real Slim Shady" it deemed offensive. Elon Musk, on Tuesday, quoted the same lyrics, inserting "SEC" in place for FCC seeking to throw away his 2018 agreement with the regulator that requires the CEO to seek preapproval for his tweets.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is investigating Tesla's CEO, Elon Musk, over a tweet posted on November 6, 2021, asking his following if he should sell his 10% stake in Tesla to cover tax bills on stock options.
Tesla CEO likened himself to rapper Eminem during a court filing, alleging that the SEC violated the First Amendment, Reuters reported.
"The (SEC) won't let me be or let me be me, so let me see; They tried to shut me down," Musk said, quoting the rapper's 2002 hit title, "Without Me."
In the CEO's filing in the US Southern District of New York, his lawyers quote Eminem's lyrics, noting that the SEC should ultimately overturn its penalty. The SEC did not issue a comment.
Musk added that the subpoena issued by the SEC was in bad faith and that it could not pursue a "fishing expedition" to harass him.
The SEC requested a wide-ranging subpoena covering the CEO's tweets from April 30, 2019, to date to determine whether Musk received a preapproval from Tesla lawyers when tweeting company-related material.
The tweeting regulations are part of a 2018 consent decree over the CEO's infamous 4/20 tweet on August 7, 2018, where he claimed he had secured funding to take Tesla private. Musk said on Tuesday that the details of this particular tweet were truthful.
U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan will oversee the case. New York Post reported that she would hold a hearing on the matter in a few weeks.
