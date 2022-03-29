Elon Musk Quotes Eminem's Famous Lyrics Fighting SEC Over Decree

In 2002, Eminem released the music chart banger "Without Me," poking the FCC (Federal Communications Commissions) over a $7,000 penalty they had imposed on a Colorado radio station for playing "The Real Slim Shady" it deemed offensive. Elon Musk, on Tuesday, quoted the same lyrics, inserting "SEC" in place for FCC seeking to throw away his 2018 agreement with the regulator that requires the CEO to seek preapproval for his tweets.

6 photos