This Tesla Cybertruck News Will Probably Upset Fans, Unless They Live in North America

Unveiled in 2019, the Tesla Cybertruck was supposed to be in production by now. However, the company is not exactly known for sticking with the deadlines, and three years later, assembly has yet to commence.
On a sadder note, for interested customers living in Europe and Asia that is, Tesla is no longer accepting orders for the electric pickup in those markets, reports Electrek. A build slot can still be reserved in North America, apparently.
If you haven’t secured yours, then you should do so sooner rather than later, as Elon Musk has recently announced that they have enough reservations to deliver only to those who have already placed a deposit for the first three years of production, which will take place at the new Gigafactory in Austin, Texas.
So, how many reservations are we talking about? It is almost impossible to put our finger on an exact number, but within the first week of the grand unveiling some three years ago, they registered 250,000 of them. In June 2020, the reservations had grown to 650,000, and almost one year later, it was estimated that over one million customers had directly expressed their interest in the Cybertruck. The quoted website believes that that number is now close to 1.5 million, and considering that such machines are more popular than ever, it could further increase.
Production of the Cybertruck is said to kick off in 2023, and the first units will be delivered to North American clients. Usually, Europeans get their brand-new Tesla products much later, and in this instance, the dates could be pushed further back due to regulatory issues with the vehicle’s design. Musk himself has confirmed that they are considering launching a slightly smaller version of the battery-electric truck in the Old Continent, with different looks, as this should help them overcome those problems.
