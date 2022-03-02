Tesla Goes Ahead With Final Cybertruck Tests Around the Fremont Factory Despite Setbacks

Despite setbacks, Tesla is going ahead with the Cybertruck final tests at its Fremont Gigafactory. Recent footage and pictures taken while the electric truck whizzed through the Gigafactory’s test track showed its sheer size and other interesting details.
Images caught on the test track reveal what appears to be an alpha prototype of the Cybertruck, as hinted by the side mirrors and the ridiculously large wiper. Besides the footage showing the electric truck going around the test track, we’ve also seen images of the Tesla Cybertruck prototype parked nearby beside a couple of Tesla Model S sedans. This led to some interesting comparisons, considering the difference in the sizes of the two vehicles.
The Tesla Model S is by no means a small vehicle, having a length of 195 inches (4,953 mm). This makes it even longer than some popular midsize SUVs like the Jeep Grand Cherokee, which is 193.5-inches (4,915 mm) long. But compared to the Cybertruck, the Model S sure looks like a compact vehicle, which makes sense considering the electric truck has a 231.7-inch length (5,885 mm). That’s exactly the size of a Ford F-150, except Tesla managed to fit a 6.5-foot bed to the truck, as opposed to the 5.5-foot bed of the F-150.
Pictures also show the prototype having a tonneau cover over its bed, which is different from the open bed prototypes we’ve seen before. It is also looking quite dirty, prompting some users in the Cybertruck Owners Club forum to question its practicality. After all, if it gets this dirty after only so much use, what will happen after years of abuse, one might wonder. We just hope Tesla is testing the retractable cover in the worst situations possible.
The Cybertruck has been in development for quite some time already, having been revealed in 2019. After many delays, Elon Musk announced this year that the Cybertruck, along with the Roadster and the Semi, is not Tesla’s top priority. The development continues for all three models though, but when we will see the first production examples is anyone’s guess.
A couple additional stills we got later in the day: pic.twitter.com/CudIFGWIHv— The Kilowatts ?????? (@klwtts) March 1, 2022