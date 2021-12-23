Tesla Patent Shows Crazy Folding Seats Concept for the Cybetruck

Rivian R1 T’s first deliveries have stolen the show from the Tesla Cybertruck, especially as Tesla’s pick-up truck is now delayed until further notice. But that doesn’t mean there’s nothing new on the western front. Filed a couple of days ago, a patent shows a crazy seat concept for the missing-in-action Cybertruck.
The drawings included in the patent filing don’t look much different from the seats in the official pictures of the Cybertruck. They still show the unusual six-seat layout, with a folding center seat in the front and integrated headrests all-around.
But there’s only one tiny detail, a single line that changes everything. It’s the line that divides the rear bench into two unequal parts, hinting at 60/40 split-folding rear seats. Such a feature is common for passenger cars like SUVs and hatchbacks, allowing easy access to the trunk. It is unheard of in a pickup truck though, as their cabin is usually closed, without access to the bed behind.
Now that the Rivian R1T has a gear tunnel behind the rear seats that is also accessible from inside the cabin, maybe Tesla got some inspiration. Anyhow, the folding seats in the Cybertruck will allow for increased flexibility when it comes to mixing loads and passengers. For most trucks, when you have longer objects you just hang them out in the back, you don’t run them through the cabin. But it seems with the Cybertruck there is another option on the table.
You could also just close the tonneau cover of the Cybetruck’s bed (or vault, as this is called in the Teslasphere), fold the rear seats and you have a climate-controlled camper with huge space at your disposal. Tesla vehicles even come with a Camp Mode that allows for operating air conditioning, ambient lights, and music while the car is parked. You don’t even need a more extreme aftermarket mod like the CyberLandr.
But there’s only one tiny detail, a single line that changes everything. It’s the line that divides the rear bench into two unequal parts, hinting at 60/40 split-folding rear seats. Such a feature is common for passenger cars like SUVs and hatchbacks, allowing easy access to the trunk. It is unheard of in a pickup truck though, as their cabin is usually closed, without access to the bed behind.
Now that the Rivian R1T has a gear tunnel behind the rear seats that is also accessible from inside the cabin, maybe Tesla got some inspiration. Anyhow, the folding seats in the Cybertruck will allow for increased flexibility when it comes to mixing loads and passengers. For most trucks, when you have longer objects you just hang them out in the back, you don’t run them through the cabin. But it seems with the Cybertruck there is another option on the table.
You could also just close the tonneau cover of the Cybetruck’s bed (or vault, as this is called in the Teslasphere), fold the rear seats and you have a climate-controlled camper with huge space at your disposal. Tesla vehicles even come with a Camp Mode that allows for operating air conditioning, ambient lights, and music while the car is parked. You don’t even need a more extreme aftermarket mod like the CyberLandr.