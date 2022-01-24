Tesla Cybertruck Leaks in Production Guise With No Door Handles and Removable Front End?

A seemingly production-ready variant of the Tesla Cybertruck has found its way online following a private viewing event, featuring a single windshield wiper, production mirrors and a couple of other subtle features about which we previously had no idea.
We still don’t know whether this is a production-ready vehicle or a near-production prototype, but by the looks of it, it’s somewhere in that vicinity. It already looks more rugged than the initial concept, unveiled back in November of 2019.
The images, courtesy of Cybertruck Owners Club, show a great deal more detail than that previous leak from October of last year, which did feature side mirrors and fog lights, among other things.
Let’s unpack everything we see, starting with the front end. If you look closely, you can see that the fascia itself (the panel positioned underneath the light strip but above the fog lights) might be detachable, which is a smart solution for hiding things like a trailer hitch or other utilitarian goodies.
It could also be a storage unit of sorts, but we’ll have to wait either until Tesla unveils the final product, or for more leaks in order to know exactly what’s going on with that front fascia area.
Moving on to the windshield wipers – or rather wiper (singular), we ca see that it’s quite large and that it’s resting in an upright position along the A-pillar. We’re not sure if this is its final resting position, but it kind of looks like it. Also, the way it’s designed, it might actually extend and retract, as one form member points out in the thread.
Moving on to the side of the vehicle, we can see the production mirrors in a lot more detail than before, and the same goes for the wheels. Oh, and gone are the "conventional" door handles that were featured on the concept, which is both cool and questionable in a pickup truck that some people will use as a workhorse, maybe while wearing gloves.
The Cybertruck is expected to go into production in 2023, which means Tesla still has plenty of time to fine-tune its appearance.
