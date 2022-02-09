Weird Tesla Cybertruck Prototype Caught on Camera at Fremont Factory, It's a Close Call

The Cybertruck is a sensitive matter for Tesla, with Elon Musk blaming the chip shortage and logistics nightmare for the electric pickup repeated delays. That’s not to say Tesla is not hard at work to bring the Cybertruck into existence. This was recently confirmed by flyover footage taken with a very intrusive drone that will probably push Tesla to take corrective measures.
Despite the bad press Tesla and Elon Musk got lately, there are even more true believers to swear by Tesla’s commitment to change the world. Some of them are so eager to find out what Tesla is concocting behind closed doors that they regularly fly drones around Tesla’s gigafactories. Some of them get a little too nosy though, as we can see in the video below. But the key take is Tesla is making steps, although only baby steps when it comes to the Cybertruck, to get all those highly anticipated vehicles to market.
Recent drone footage shared online by the strangely named YouTuber Met God in Wilderness shows a Cybertruck prototype that looks different from others presented before. The most obvious part is the black foil covering some parts around the bed and the central pillar. But, if you look closer, you will see the ginormous windscreen wiper that stirred countless discussions and mockery is missing. We assume this was not done on purpose to save Tesla from the continued embarrassment on the Internet.
The new prototype spotted in Fremont appears to be of the bigger variation, similar to the first Cybertrucks that were introduced in 2019. We know Tesla is working on two versions of the Cybertruck, with the smaller version better adapted to markets like Europe and Japan, while the bigger one will cater to the customers in the U.S. and China.
As the drone gets dangerously close to the prototype at Fremont factory, the workers that were mending the truck seem a little concerned. The operator could’ve been even more naughty by going inside the electric truck to shoot the new interior that Tesla is probably working on. This, of course, would’ve been incredibly foolish, as certainly this kind of incursion will prompt Tesla to take measures in the future.
Although Elon Musk said the Cybertruck is probably delayed until 2023, we still hope for new updates rather sooner. Hopefully, with the new 4680 cells in production, the Cybertruck will not be too late on the market. But, as always, only time will tell.
