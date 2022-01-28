Joe Rogan Gets to See and Drive the Cybertruck, Calls It the “Coolest Car Ever”

It will be another year or more before the first deliveries of Tesla’s all-electric pickup truck, the Cybertruck, begin. And that’s if we’re lucky. But if your name is Joe Rogan and you’re friends with one Elon Musk, you get to see the Cybertruck in person, and even take it for a quick spin.
The Cybertruck was announced in November 2019, with an initial timeline for 2020 for the first units. That has been pushed back to a vague 2023, with CEO Elon Musk saying in the recent earnings call that the focus right now is on ramping up production on existing models, not on putting together new ones.
Those who have already reserved their Cybetrucks are in for a long wait, is what we’re saying. But not Joe Rogan. The comedian and famous podcaster, who also happens to be on good terms with Musk, got to visit Tesla Giga Austin and have a better look at the Cybertruck. The factory isn’t yet open to the public and Rogan is probably one of the handful of people outside of Tesla whose name is not Jay Leno offered this chance.
Rogan posted about it on his social media, with InsideEVs saying that the visit most likely included a short drive as well. Talk about friends with (EV) benefits.
Rogan didn’t say in his post whether he drove the truck or not, but he was clearly a fan of it, calling it “the coolest car I’ve ever seen in my life.” To all those calling it ugly, an Urus on crack, a brick on wheels, something a 4-year-old could have designed better, or any other creative insult you can think of, Rogan has this to say: “Insanely attractive in real life, and feels like a huge leap into the future.”
Here’s to hoping he will talk more about it on his podcast, including the supposed test drive. In the meantime, the gallery above has photos from his visit, which he posted online.
