Tesla Cybertruck Prototype at Cyber Rodeo Disappoints With Misaligned Panels

Tesla would have prepared for the Cyber Rodeo for a long time. It made drone shows, a Texan flag with the cars already produced there, and presented a recent Cybertruck prototype. Theoretically, it would be in its best shape to cause a good impression on the 15,000 people that attended the event. Sadly, several people showed that was not the case.
The first evidence about that – and probably the most meaningful – came from Ryan Zohoury. He tweeted a picture of the Cybertruck prototype driver door with a massive gap saying that the Cybertruck is “within spec.” Tesla owners hear that from the company so many times regarding clearly defective vehicles that it became an inside joke.
The picture shows the bottom of the door is aligned with the rest of the body and deviates from it the higher it gets. Close to the windows, you could stick your finger in the gap it presents compared to the rear door. Zohoury presents another picture of a pretty badly finished bit of the electric pickup truck. We suspect it is the tailgate.
Answering Zohoury, Nick Thomas shared another picture of the A-pillar of the Cybertruck, stating that “it is almost unbelievable.” Apart from misaligned panels, we can also see a hole in the stainless steel and edges that make you wonder if you will not cut yourself when washing the vehicle.
As usual, Tesla apologists came to the rescue stating that it is only a prototype, making these defects forgivable. That would indeed be the case if they with development engineers. Using them to present the progress Tesla had so far gives a terrible impression, especially considering that the company does deliver vehicles with disastrous gaps as if they were “within specs.”
To make matters worse, the Twitter user Heikki also shared a picture of the Cybertruck that shows a steering yoke without the airbag module and in a steering column that must be a foot away from the dashboard. The steering column is also exposed. Again, it would be fine for an engineering vehicle, not for something you want to present to future customers – especially if it is reaching them a year from now, as Elon Musk promised.
