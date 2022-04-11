Tesla Will Copy/Paste the Giga Texas 5–10 Times in the Next Two Years

Giga Texas Cyber Rodeo marked the opening of the most advanced gigafactory Tesla has built to date. The facility in Austin builds everything under the same roof, from batteries and motors to the final cars rolling off the production lines. Kevin Paffrath, financial analyst and YouTuber, thinks Tesla will build between five and 10 new gigafactories in the next two years to execute the “scaling to extreme size” plan.
Giga Texas is Tesla’s fourth global gigafactory and is tasked with building the Model Y and the Cybertruck when it will enter production next year. It’s also the most advanced, although the Giga Berlin comes close. Elon Musk raved about the new facility during his Cyber Rodeo speech, calling it “the largest factory building in the world by volume” and the “most advanced car factory the world has ever seen.”
Tesla builds everything in Austin, starting with battery cells, and Musk said the facility will eventually become the biggest cell factory in the world. Other parts are also manufactured on the spot, making Giga Texas one of the most vertically integrated factories in the car industry. Musk oversimplified the whole production process in just nine words: “raw materials in, bunch of stuff happens, car out.” But the part we should focus on is the “bunch of stuff” happening, and Kevin Paffrath thinks this will be replicated at scale in the coming years.
“They're not shipping in batteries. They're not shipping in motors. They're putting everything together in this plant,” Paffrath said for Yahoo Finance. “This plant is what is going to get copied and pasted. I think in the next two years, we're probably gonna get between five and 10 new factories.”
This sounds exactly like the scaling to extreme size part in Musk’s Master Plan Part 3, which also mentions artificial intelligence (AI) at its core. If we are to throw the Optimus bot into this salad, we figure Tesla would need a lot of raw materials in the coming years. And anyone who is only now getting the grasp of this is already way behind.
Main Tesla subjects will be scaling to extreme size, which is needed to shift humanity away from fossil fuels, and AI.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 21, 2022
But I will also Include sections about SpaceX, Tesla and The Boring Company.