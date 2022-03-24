Musk: Tesla Cybertruck Development Should Be Complete Soon, Production To Start in 2023

One of the biggest disappointments for Tesla fans is that Cybertruck has yet to enter production, more than two years after it was introduced in November 2019. Of course, the most disappointed has to be those 32k folks who paid to reserve the Cybertruck. Despite setbacks, the Cybertruck’s development has never ceased and in a recent discussion with Tesla fans in Germany, Elon Musk said that the electric truck might enter production sometime next year.
The Cybertruck was initially supposed to enter production by the end of last year, but Tesla later delayed production to 2022. Despite that, Elon Musk spoke at the last earnings report in January, saying that no new product would enter production in 2022. He went on to explain that Tesla has difficulties fulfilling orders for existing models and lacks the production capacity to start producing new models. His words ”more than enough on our plate” became famous.
Nevertheless, Cybertruck development has not stopped, and flyover videos showed that Tesla is making progress with the electric truck. Tesla is expected to green-light Cybertruck production as soon as it sorts out the 4680 cell manufacturing. Elon Musk has been usually elusive about new predictions regarding Cybertruck production, but that changed this week.
Speaking in front of a small crowd at the Giga Berlin opening, Elon Musk addressed the Cybertruck topic. As before, Musk reiterated that Tesla’s priority continues to be ramping up production of existing models, especially Model 3 and Model Y which are in high demand. But he also mentioned the Cybertruck progress and was pretty straightforward in this regard.
“We want to complete the development of Cybertruck this year and be ready for production next year,” were Musk’s exact words.
Hopefully, this time Musk put a little more weight behind his words and we will finally see the Cybertruck rolling off the production line next year. This would be indeed good news for the guys who paid the $100 reservation fee. According to a crowdfunded reservations tracker, more than 32,000 reservations for a Tesla pickup truck have been submitted to date.
