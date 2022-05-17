Tenneco Details New Mercedes-AMG SL Roadster’s Intelligent Suspension Tech

The all-new 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL Roadster is said to feature two of the latest intelligent suspension technologies from Tenneco’s Monroe suspension portfolio, specifically the CVSA2 semi-active suspension and the integrated CVSA2/Kinetic suspension.
Both systems are now in production at the equipment manufacturer’s recently expanded complex in Gliwice, Poland.
“This has been an exciting project for our Advanced Suspension Technologies organization,” said Tenneco vice president and general manager of suspension tech, Henrik Johansson. “These impressive new models take the storied SL-Class to impressive new heights in terms of driving enjoyment.”
Starting with the CVSA2 system, it supposedly provides a superior ride experience in a multitude of operating environments. The system, which will be standard on the SL 43 and SL 55 models, features lightweight semi-active dampers equipped with two externally mounted electro-hydraulic valves that can control rebound and compression independently.
Each damper is continuously adjusted via software, which uses multiple data points such as steering wheel angle, vehicle speed, acceleration and body displacement. The technology allows for a highly flexible tuning range between the minimum and maximum damping levels, which in turn should boost comfort, handling and overall vehicle stability.
Meanwhile, the CVSA2/Kinetic suspension is available as an option on the SL 55 but standard on the flagship SL 63 variant. It combines all the benefits of CVSA2 technology with a new active roll control system that’s said to reduce vehicle weight by eliminating the need for anti-roll bars.
Add both systems together and you should also get better traction, steering response, brake balance and comfort, to go with front lifting functionality for increased ground clearance.
U.S. pricing for the 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL roadster has yet to be announced, but we can already tell you that buyers will be able to choose between two different versions in the 469 hp SL 55 and the 577 hp SL 63. Both are equipped with an AMG Speedshift MCT 9-speed gearbox and can accelerate to 60 mph in well under 4 seconds.
