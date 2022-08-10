Blacked-Out Mercedes S-Class on Custom Wheels Has All the Fun in Town on Speed Dial

This tuned Mercedes-Benz S-Class looks like it could tell its smaller siblings, the C- and E-Class, that it is their father. And with that poor Darth Vader reference off our chest, let’s move on to the modifications, which may not be that many, but they have significantly transformed the stance of the luxury sedan.
Shared by the platinum_group on Instagram, with their followers praising the design, this Mercedes-Benz S-Class surely looks the part. It has a satin black finish, and a new body kit consisting of the chin spoiler up front, bumper inserts, side skirts, ducktail spoiler on the trunk lid, and new diffuser with a four-fin design, with everything made of carbon fiber.
Contributing to the revised looks are the quad exhaust pipes, and obviously the wheels, said to be the dual-block D100. Measuring 22 inches in diameter, they sport a silver finish, have the three-pointed star logo on their center caps, and were shod in thin tires made by Michelin. Elsewhere, this four-door has privacy windows all around, and an adjustable sports suspension too that has brought the entire body closer to the asphalt.
The tuner states that this is the S 580 configuration of the S-Class, and a 2022 model. Nonetheless, it is likely that the aforementioned aftermarket parts fit all versions of the new generation, regardless of what type of power unit they pack under the hood, and how much gear they have. Despite the tweaked suspension, and those massive alloys, it still drives like the stock one, or so it is said anyway.
Now, since not many tuners nail a project that involves the new-gen S-Class, they have dedicated, besides the images shared above in the gallery, a couple of videos to it too. They can be watched down below, and besides showing the car on the move, they also reveal the interior, which is just as pretty.
