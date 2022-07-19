2022 Mercedes-Benz S 580 Goes for Better-Than-AMG Looks With Firm Carbon Body Kit

While the OEM automotive world is currently going crazy about new Ioniq 6 electrified streamliners, TRX-unbeaten 700-hp Raptor Rs, and the massive new 2024 Chevy Blazer EV family, the aftermarket realm is immovable in its quest for all-time custom luxury glory.
For example, the good folks over at Hollywood, California-based RDB LA do not seem to care either about the summer vacations or the latest OEM news and they are just going on relentlessly with one YouTube vlog episode after another. And the latest feature (embedded below) comes swiftly to talk about ultra-luxury or high-performance stuff like a 2022 Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge or a very special 992-series Porsche 911 Turbo S.
Alas, at least for now we are less interested in those because the main course of the menu consists of a “sporty treatment.” The latter was bestowed upon a 2022 Mercedes-Benz S 580 that looks more like an AMG follower now, rather than a Maybach alumnus. This is all courtesy of a neat carbon fiber body kit and a set of brand-new, contrasting RDB Wheels.
Plus, did we also notice a little bit of lowered suspension during the short Instagram video (third below) showing it coming out of the shadows looking all black-and-white like a gangster? Anyway, far for us to assume – just like one of their followers – that RDB LA has made a habit of performing ‘bad-boy’ transformations.
After all, this S 580 looks light enough to shine brightly in white under the California sun. But it is also a little bit sportier and a tad menacing thanks to the carbon front bumper, carbon fiber accents that substitute for the original chrome details, the aggressive CF diffuser, or the AMG exhaust tips. Oh, and did we also mention the fresh RDB Aero Wheels are chunky 22s?
