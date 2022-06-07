Squeaky Silver Clean 2022 Mercedes-Benz S 580 Looks Freshly Lowered on AL13s

The latest W223 seventh-generation of the legendary “Sonderklasse” (German for special class) might have triggered the exterior subtlety and interior extravagance revolution, but it is still remarkably successful in terms of customized aftermarket builds.
Its restrained exterior styling does not bode well for many other Mercedes-Benz nameplates, yet it did wonders on the W223 ever since it started arriving on U.S. shores for the 2021 model year – ready and willing to go from murdered-out to squeaky silver clean in just a few magic aftermarket moments. So, more of the latter now arrive courtesy of the Los Angeles, California-based Platinum Motorsport Group.
You know, the aftermarket specialists that count stars like Kim Kardashian among their affluent clients take pride in being subtle leaders of the West Coast customization and personalization area for the past two decades. And, often, their experience shows what they can achieve with the ubiquitous “less is more.”
Of course, the starting point is equally great – someone even thought the silver paintjob might be a bespoke wrap instead of factory paint. So, this fresh 2022 Mercedes-Benz S 580 subtly went from luxurious OEM limousine to custom star by way of just a few on-point modifications. Chief among them would be the lowered suspension setup that bodes well for the aftermarket AL13 C011R three-piece wheels.
The latter feature a “brushed aluminum face with high polish windows, high polish step lip outers and a high polish inner lip,” so they spectacularly match the silver surfer-like appearance of the entire ride, especially with those window and windshield tints providing a cool, dark contrast. As for the technical details, there are none shared in the Platinum or AL13 posts (all are embedded below), but we already know the S 580 deal.
It is a 4.0-liter twin-turbo mild-hybrid EQ Boost V8 powertrain, which comes complete with 496 hp plus 20 electric ponies. All that oomph enables a brisk acceleration pace of just 4.4 seconds to 62 mph (100 kph) and a 155 mph (250 kph) maximum speed.
