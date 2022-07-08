autoevolution
Satin x Glossy Black Dawn Lowered on 24s Doesn't Seem so Ready for a Hot Summer

8 Jul 2022, 11:52 UTC
While it has been around since the model year 2016, the ritzy Rolls-Royce Dawn sometimes feels as if the British automaker just unveiled it yesterday. Of course, that is just a ruse and is one courtesy of fresh aftermarket builds.
In between Kim Kardashian’s fleet adjustments and owner George Keshishyan getting a Ghost as a birthday present, one probably feels that Platinum Motorsport Group has grown used to dealing with ultra-posh apparitions almost daily. Yet, they still manage to make it seem like they are kids who just entered the candy store with unlimited credit.

So, it is no surprise why the Los Angeles, California-based Platinum Motorsport Group prides itself on being a leader in the customization area for the past two decades, and again shows us why by way of “a super clean and simple build.” Their latest social media shout-out (along with a YT vlog episode, all of them are – of course – embedded below) has to do with a handmade convertible grand tourer.

This Rolls-Royce Dawn, though, does not seem ready for summer because it is all black… almost everywhere. That means both inside and outside, thus making the luxury cabriolet more likely to join the murdered-out crowd rather than have a gentle stroll along the Cali coastline – can you imagine the temperature of the black body and the black leather inside under the scorching summer sun?!

Anyway, this is still a very cool and subtle transformation, as the Rolls-Royce Dawn has been cleaned up of any excess bling by way of removing all exterior chrome accents in favor of matching yet slightly contrasting Satin Black finish that bodes well for both the body hue and the aftermarket wheels. Naturally, one should also notice this Dawn was lowered a bit on 24-inch goodies from the forged wheel experts over at Forgiato Designs by way of a stunning monoblock setup. And last, but not least, there is also a pop of color: the crimson brake calipers!

