2023 BMW M4 CSL to Debut in the U.S. at Monterey Car Week

At the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show, M division big kahuna Frank van Meel announced that BMW is resurrecting the CSL nameplate. It was most certain that a coupe will bear this badge, and BMW confirmed it on May 4th this year. Introduced at the 2022 Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, the M4 CSL will head to the Monterey Car Week for its U.S. debut.
What makes the CSL stand out from the Competition, you might be asking? Less weight and more power sum it up nicely! 240 fewer pounds (109 kilograms) and 40 more horsepower, to be more specific. Production is limited to 1,000 examples worldwide. Priced at $139,900 before the $995 destination freight charge, which makes it hideously expensive for an M4, the CSL is exclusively RWD because M xDrive was deemed too heavy.
The only transmission offered is a torque-converter automatic, the best one in the business. The ZF 8HP of the M4 CSL is connected to a 3.0-liter sixer, the S58 that’s called this way because of its B58 roots. In this application, the Bavarian automaker quotes 543 horsepower and 479 lb-ft (650 Nm).
To whom it may concern, the Competition Sport Lightweight is the fastest series-production BMW on the world’s most grueling racetrack. Over the Nurburgring Nordschleife’s 12.8 miles (20.6 kilometers), it needed 7 minutes at 15 seconds. Including the straight at section T13, make that 7 minutes and 20 seconds. Zero to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) takes 3.7 seconds, and 124 mph (200 kph) is dealt with in 10.7 seconds.
Tipping the scales at 1,625 kilograms (3,583 pounds; as per the DIN standard), the M4 CSL features a standout power-to-weight ratio of 2.95 kilograms per metric pony. Giving it more power and subtracting weight is only part of this car’s appeal. The M division has improved rigidity in many ways, and the suspension has also been tailored for sporty driving. Although not a racecar for the road, the M4 CSL is one serious white-knuckle ride.
