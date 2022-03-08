This Ordinary-Looking 2022 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Could Literally Save Your Life

What does this latest-generation Mercedes-Benz S-Class has that others (okay, most) don’t? Why, that would be the ability to keep its occupants safe in case things really go south.
Modified by INKAS, and available for shipping from Canada to different parts of the world, in all major seaports or by air upon request, it features ballistic protection.
The whole passenger compartment has been reinforced with armor plating, and the windows are extra thick. This has granted it a BR6 protection level, meaning that it can withstand rounds fired from assault rifles. At the same time, the company behind it claims that it can also cope with the blast of up to two DM51 grenades at the same time under its belly.
To ensure quick getaways, run-flat tires have been installed, and that’s not all, because INKAS has also reinforced the door hinges. At the same time, since it is much heavier than the standard luxury sedan made by the Stuttgart company, it has received new suspension. As an option, the brand, specialized in building such vehicles, can fit it with strobe lights, a siren, and even an onboard oxygen system that would help occupants live through chemical attacks.
One thing that hasn’t been changed or tuned is the engine. This is the S 580 variant of the car, so it uses a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8. It produces 496 hp (503 ps / 370 kW) and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) of torque in the standard S-Class, working in conjunction with a nine-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. The setup allows it to go from rest to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 4.4 seconds, and up to a top speed electronically capped at 155 mph (250 kph). However, the armoring has made it extra heavy, so don’t expect it to be that agile anymore.
As for the pricing, you know what they say, if you have to ask how much it costs, you probably cannot afford it. Still, anyone seriously looking into these sorts of rides probably doesn’t care about this aspect that much, because you cannot really put a price on safety, can you?
