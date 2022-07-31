Black Ferrari F8 Tributo Joins the Modded Community, Stays for the Treats

The Ferrari F8 Tributo needs a new stance and wheels, said no purist ever. But since most owners are far from being purists, in the purest meaning of the word, quite a few copies have been visited by the tuning fairy since they left the assembly line in Maranello.
The list has recently grown to include the black copy pictured above. Fortunately, it manages to keep its changes on the discreet side, as it still looks good. To the average Joe, it is nothing more than a blue-blooded machine, yet true petrolheads have already spotted the changes. Have you?
Why, of course you have, and even if you haven’t, we already told you what these are in the intro. Further delving into the subject, the said Ferrari F8 Tributo boasts a new suspension that hasn’t been detailed whatsoever at the time of writing. It was signed by Novitec, and brings the whole body a bit closer to the asphalt apparently.
And if you don’t see it, then you will most likely hear it, because that sonorous lump mounted behind the seats has become even louder thanks to the aftermarket exhaust system, which also bears the signature of Novitec. The centerpiece is the new alloy set. Made by BBS, and decorated by the typical center caps, the two-tone wheels measure 20 inches at the front and rear, and are hugged by sticky tires that came from Michelin.
Since they haven’t said anything about the power, it is likely that they haven’t done anything to the twin-turbocharged 3.9-liter V8. The engine pushes out 710 brake horsepower (720 ps / 530 kW) and 568 pound-feet (770 Nm) of torque. The supercar’s official spec sheet reveals that it needs 2.9 seconds from naught to 62 mph (0-100 kph) and that it can do 211 mph (340 kph) flat-out.
