2023 Ford Maverick Tremor Features Bronco Sport Badlands Twin-Clutch Rear Drive Unit

The most capable Bronco Sport off the beaten path is the Badlands, the only trim level offered with the 2.0-liter EcoBoost four-pot turbo. One of the highlights of the Bronco Sport Badlands is the Focus RS-style rear drive unit, a twin-clutch system capable of simulating a locked diff.
Supplied by GKN, this clever drive unit has been confirmed on the Maverick Tremor. An off-road package rather than a trim level, the soon-to-be-confirmed Tremor has been leaked by none other than FoMoCo with the 2.0-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder turbo engine of the Bronco Badlands.
Uploaded to the Maverick Truck Club forum by user LShaped210, the screenshots taken from the Ford Motor Company’s website further confirm a Terrain Management System with seven G.O.A.T modes, Ford Trail Control, metal bash plates, off-road suspension, available 235/65 by 17-inch rubber boots, tow hooks up front, and a 180-degree front camera system.
Tremor Off-Road Package also includes black seats with Tremor logos, orange accents throughout the cabin, orange accents on the front grille and wheels, and a higher ride height. Ford promises one additional inch of ground clearance, probably in comparison to the FX4 Off-Road Package.
No pricing has been offered before the Ford Motor Company pulled the Tremor Off-Road Package from its website. To whom it may concern, the FX4 is available from the XLT up. The XLT with the force-fed lump and EcoBoost-exclusive AWD system retails at $27,510 for the 2022 model year, including destination charge. The FX4 adds $800 to the final price.
FX4-equipped trucks boast 17-inch aluminum wheels, all-terrain boots, a 6.5-inch productivity screen, exposed tow hooks, decals on the sides of the bed, Hill Descent Control, select drive modes, heavy-duty cooling, a trailer hitch receiver with a four-pin connector, and skid plates for good measure.
On a related note, the 2023 model has been confirmed in 11 colors. The list begins with Atlas Blue, followed by Avalanche Gray and Hot Pepper Metallic Tinted Clearcoat. The remainder comprises Iconic Silver Metallic, Area 51, Shadow Black, Alto Blue Tinted Clearcoat, Carbonized Gray Metallic, Cactus Gray, Cyber Orange Metallic Tri-Coat, and Oxford White.
Uploaded to the Maverick Truck Club forum by user LShaped210, the screenshots taken from the Ford Motor Company’s website further confirm a Terrain Management System with seven G.O.A.T modes, Ford Trail Control, metal bash plates, off-road suspension, available 235/65 by 17-inch rubber boots, tow hooks up front, and a 180-degree front camera system.
Tremor Off-Road Package also includes black seats with Tremor logos, orange accents throughout the cabin, orange accents on the front grille and wheels, and a higher ride height. Ford promises one additional inch of ground clearance, probably in comparison to the FX4 Off-Road Package.
No pricing has been offered before the Ford Motor Company pulled the Tremor Off-Road Package from its website. To whom it may concern, the FX4 is available from the XLT up. The XLT with the force-fed lump and EcoBoost-exclusive AWD system retails at $27,510 for the 2022 model year, including destination charge. The FX4 adds $800 to the final price.
FX4-equipped trucks boast 17-inch aluminum wheels, all-terrain boots, a 6.5-inch productivity screen, exposed tow hooks, decals on the sides of the bed, Hill Descent Control, select drive modes, heavy-duty cooling, a trailer hitch receiver with a four-pin connector, and skid plates for good measure.
On a related note, the 2023 model has been confirmed in 11 colors. The list begins with Atlas Blue, followed by Avalanche Gray and Hot Pepper Metallic Tinted Clearcoat. The remainder comprises Iconic Silver Metallic, Area 51, Shadow Black, Alto Blue Tinted Clearcoat, Carbonized Gray Metallic, Cactus Gray, Cyber Orange Metallic Tri-Coat, and Oxford White.