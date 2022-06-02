Ferrari F8 Tributo Drag Races Porsche 911 GT2 RS Three Times, and It's Unbelievably Close

No longer the base of the Ferrari range since the arrival of the PHEV V6-powered 296 GTB/GTS, the F8 Tributo remains a force to be reckoned with in most use case scenarios. Especially the feisty ones.
Sure, the fearless mid-engine V8 Italian thoroughbred might be no match for a Tesla Plaid even when offered a head start, but other than that, it is a hoot when at the quarter-mile dragstrip. And here’s Brooks Weisblat, the renowned videographer behind the DragTimes YouTube sensation, who has a “crazy close” treat while still at the Atco Dragway in New Jersey, to put our point into the proper perspective.
So, his latest video (embedded below) switches from the Tesla Model S Long Range focus to a friend’s 2020 Ferrari F8 Tributo and because Weisblat also owned an example at one time, he will be driving the white-striped Prancing Horse. In the left lane, on the other hand, is a 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS of the previous 991 generation – as we are still waiting on the all-new, feistier sibling to the GT3 series.
According to the technical cards, the two cars are incredibly closely matched in terms of horsepower, weight, and even price. None of them can be had unless you are willing to part ways with some $340k, so it is obvious that performance is also top-notch, or in the low tens, according to Weisblat. Of course, his assessment is based on experience, and he is spot on.
The first of three races kick-off at the 2:02 mark with the GT2 RS in the left lane and the F8 Tributo in the right lane. No worries, as always, there are multiple POVs, and one can witness all battles from different angles. Not that you will care too much about them, as this trio of passes sure kept us on the edge of our seat while trying to decipher who won.
And you will not be able to do it with your own two eyes, that is how close they were on each occasion! Fret not, though, as the embedded timeslips will shed light on all mysteries…
