We Have Some Bad News Concerning the Ferrari F8 Tributo and Spider

Do you have the intention of treating yourself to a brand-new Ferrari F8 Tributo or F8 Spider? Well, you may be out of luck, unless you have already expressed your interest officially, backed up by some Benjamins, because the Maranello marque has stopped accepting orders for the two models.
The information was discovered by AutoNews, quoting Product Manager Jacopo Marcon for the Prancing Horse’s decisions, which had been rumored among enthusiasts for quite some time before.
You might be wondering what made Ferrari take such an approach, and there is no official reason. However, the news outlet suspects that it might be due to the fact that the Italian company recorded “the strongest ever order book in history,” according to CEO Benedetto Vigna, which will cover them “well into 2023.”
It is unknown exactly when they will pull the plug on the two mid-engine sports models altogether, but their predecessor, the 488, had a lifespan of five years, until 2019. That is when the F8 Tributo showed its pretty face for the first time, at the Geneva Auto Show, and later in the year, the F8 Spider followed it, at Frankfurt. Thus, since it will presumably stick around until at least 2023, it will match the life cycle of the 488.
As far as its successor is concerned, it has been reported that it will be replaced by the 296 GTB, which packs an electrified V6, though Ferrari has yet to confirm or deny this rumor. When asked whether their V8 lineup has a valid future, Marcon pointed to the SF90 Stradale, which uses an eight-banger, backed up by no less than three electric motors. This one kicks off at €430,000 (equal to $471,720) in its home market, whereas the F8 Tributo was available from €236,000 ($258,900). The 296 GTB is a €269,000 ($295,100) affair, reportedly.
