Ferrari F8 Tributo Gets Bathed in Carbon Fiber, Anyone Have a Towel?

The Ferrari F8 Tributo needs more carbon fiber add-ons, said no real petrolhead ever, but since these kinds of rides are out of reach for true enthusiasts, there is obviously a market for all sorts of bits and pieces. Zacoe has recently joined that niche, and their proposal sounds worse on paper than it actually is.
Looking like a racer for the road, the Italian supercar sports a few goodies made of the lightweight material. You don’t have to be a connoisseur to spot the changes, as they are pretty much in-your-face almost everywhere you look.
That said, let’s delve into them, starting with the new chin spoiler, and tweaked front bumper, while also mentioning the add-on on the frunk. Surprisingly, the side mirror casings are the OEM ones, but the side skirts came from Zacoe, and so did the trim on the intakes that feed air to the engine. At first glance, the diffuser looks like the stock one, but it is all-new, complete with extra flaps, and so is that big wing.
Rounding off the makeover are the five-spoke wheels. Finished in black, unlike the rest of the body that has a red hue, they were shod in sticky tires and spin around the yellow brake calipers. The final touch, as far as the visuals are concerned anyway, is the lowered suspension.
There are no power upgrades on the menu at the tuner, so the pictured F8 Tributo retains the stock output and torque. This means that it has 720 ps (710 hp / 530 kW) and 770 Nm (568 lb-ft) of torque on tap, produced by the twin-turbo 3.9-liter V8. From zero to 100 kph (0-62 mph), the exotic model, which came out in 2019 as the 488’s successor, needs 2.9 seconds and it tops out at 340 kph (211 mph).
That said, let’s delve into them, starting with the new chin spoiler, and tweaked front bumper, while also mentioning the add-on on the frunk. Surprisingly, the side mirror casings are the OEM ones, but the side skirts came from Zacoe, and so did the trim on the intakes that feed air to the engine. At first glance, the diffuser looks like the stock one, but it is all-new, complete with extra flaps, and so is that big wing.
Rounding off the makeover are the five-spoke wheels. Finished in black, unlike the rest of the body that has a red hue, they were shod in sticky tires and spin around the yellow brake calipers. The final touch, as far as the visuals are concerned anyway, is the lowered suspension.
There are no power upgrades on the menu at the tuner, so the pictured F8 Tributo retains the stock output and torque. This means that it has 720 ps (710 hp / 530 kW) and 770 Nm (568 lb-ft) of torque on tap, produced by the twin-turbo 3.9-liter V8. From zero to 100 kph (0-62 mph), the exotic model, which came out in 2019 as the 488’s successor, needs 2.9 seconds and it tops out at 340 kph (211 mph).