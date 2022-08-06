Elon Musk Continues the Twitter Saga, Challenges the Company's CEO to a Debate

Elon Musk can’t have enough of Twitter. The well-known entrepreneur has now challenged the social media entity’s CEO to a public debate revolving around the number of real users the platform has. This could be considered an intelligent move since Tesla’s boss is involved in a lawsuit with Twitter.
Elon Musk surprised everyone when he made an offer to buy Twitter at $54.20 per share back in April. But less than three months after that serious bid, the EV tycoon backed out of the deal. Naturally, Twitter’s board was angry with the entrepreneur and sued. The parties are set to start the litigation in October.
The whole point of this ordeal was the number of real and fake users that are active on the social media platform. Elon Musk requested real, transparent data from Twitter, but what he got was a vague response derived from a metric that was specifically created for this issue alone.
But Tesla’s CEO didn’t back down and requested more data sets. He continued to receive outdated data or recent reports that didn’t show how things were looking exactly.
Elon Musk reconfirmed that he would buy Twitter as originally agreed if the company would tell him how the fake versus real accounts data had been gathered and how they'd discovered which accounts were real and which were fake.
Now Twitter’s CEO Parag Agrawal has been publicly challenged to participate in a public debate that would settle the matter of fake accounts. At the time of writing, there was no answer coming from the social media company.
“Let him prove to the public that Twitter has <5% fake or spam daily users!” said Musk.
On the other hand, Twitter’s legal representatives argue that Musk’s counterclaims are “factually inaccurate, legally insufficient, and commercially irrelevant.”
It’s unlikely that Agrawal will accept the challenge since the trial in the Delaware Court of Chancery is set to begin in a couple of months.
I hereby challenge @paraga to a public debate about the Twitter bot percentage.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 6, 2022
Let him prove to the public that Twitter has <5% fake or spam daily users!