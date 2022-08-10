Chevy Nova M.H.C. 019 Is “The Redrum,” a Virtually Derelict LS3 Muscle Car Blueprint

If you think automotive virtual artists are the “lone wolf” type, better guess again. And here is an eloquent example of how imagination mashes with virtual friendship to create cool stuff.
Meet Carlos Pecino, the pixel master better known as colorsponge on social media, who has taken the partnership with CGI expert friends to all-new heights. After missing in action for a while, a few days ago he signaled “we are back (with) something very special in the works.” Now, the mystery is finally unraveled.
As it turns out, after starting a cool collaboration and an even cooler friendship with fellow car artist Ash Thorp in early 2021, they have taken their partnership to all-new heights with the introduction of their official MHC online portal. The acronym stands for ‘Make Haste Corp.’ so without further ado let us check out their latest releases, one by one.
First up in the order of their t-shirt numbers (just kidding) is M.H.C. project 019, aka “The Redrum.” According to the description, this is a Chevrolet Nova – barely. As it turns out, this model has become one of the all-time favorites for the author after seeing Quentin Tarantino’s Death Proof and now the envisioned Nova “was the perfect opportunity to learn more about mechanics (…) as it was important to have an accurate approach to influence the final result of my design and renders.”
By the way, even though it feels like an actual, real-world derelict Chevy Nova muscle car build project in the making – this is all CGI, at least for now. The pixel master dreams of one day using this as the “blueprint for a future real build,” so there are quite a lot of technical details that have been included with the digital project.
For example, the entire front section has been completely redesigned, it rides on CGI-reproduced Mickey Thompson tires that were digitally made “from scratch,” and the exposed powertrain shots reveal a twin-turbo LS3 V8 engine aiming to help deliver the feeling of “raw and powerful!” So, do you like this patina CGI beast or not?
