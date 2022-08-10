Imagined Bugatti EB 110+ Gets LM Version Up to Snuff, Packs Chiron W16 Engine

Signaling the return to life of the famed automobile nameplate Bugatti for one of its contemporary revivals, the EB 110 was a mid-engine exotic sports car manufactured by Bugatti Automobili S.p.A. between 1991 and 2002.
The short-lived company – which came in between the classic Automobiles Ettore Bugatti (1909 - 1963) and the Volkswagen-run Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S. (1998 - onwards) only had time to produce the EB 110 during Romano Artioli's Italian incarnation of Bugatti. But what an impact it made on the fate of the automotive industry!
As such, to this day, its legacy continues to endure… sometimes in thoroughly unexpected ways. Such is the case here with this EB 110+ restomod variant that does not and will never exist in the real world. Instead, it only dwells across the virtual plains of automotive reality as it stems from the imagination of Ghast, the mysterious virtual artist better known as loveghvst on social media.
He has proceeded to rework a true exotic masterpiece, the Bugatti EB 110 LM, a model that was developed to compete in the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1994. It never succeeded in finishing the race and is now dwelling on display at the Lohéac Automobile Museum. Meanwhile, the second example – commissioned in 1996 by a successful entrepreneur - also tried its luck during that year’s edition of Le Mans but suffered the same shameful reliability fate.
Anyway, perhaps it might have done a ton better if somehow Bugatti from the 1990s could have had access to Bugatti technology from the 2020s. In this dream scenario, the Bugatti EB 110+ will hit the most glorious racetracks of the world in an adapted version to today’s standards and pack in the engine bay a Chiron’s W16 mill! So, with around 1,500 hp on tap, it could hypothetically reach speeds above 350 kph/217 mph…
As such, to this day, its legacy continues to endure… sometimes in thoroughly unexpected ways. Such is the case here with this EB 110+ restomod variant that does not and will never exist in the real world. Instead, it only dwells across the virtual plains of automotive reality as it stems from the imagination of Ghast, the mysterious virtual artist better known as loveghvst on social media.
He has proceeded to rework a true exotic masterpiece, the Bugatti EB 110 LM, a model that was developed to compete in the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1994. It never succeeded in finishing the race and is now dwelling on display at the Lohéac Automobile Museum. Meanwhile, the second example – commissioned in 1996 by a successful entrepreneur - also tried its luck during that year’s edition of Le Mans but suffered the same shameful reliability fate.
Anyway, perhaps it might have done a ton better if somehow Bugatti from the 1990s could have had access to Bugatti technology from the 2020s. In this dream scenario, the Bugatti EB 110+ will hit the most glorious racetracks of the world in an adapted version to today’s standards and pack in the engine bay a Chiron’s W16 mill! So, with around 1,500 hp on tap, it could hypothetically reach speeds above 350 kph/217 mph…