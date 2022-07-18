Who Needs an Ioniq 5 N When You Have This Hyundai R8? The Real World, for Sure!

After a good streak of quirky designs (think Tucson, Ioniq 5, and Elantra, among others) that fell on the bright side of fans, Hyundai has brought to our attention what it calls an “electrified streamliner.” Others might say it is an aero dumpling, to put it mildly.
Hyundai presented the eagerly-awaited Ioniq 6 BEV mid-size fastback sedan with the desire to compete against the likes of Tesla’s Model 3 and Porsche’s Taycan with something that sits right in between them. But it failed at gaining traction regarding the technical details – which were shared later, anyway – and instead got people thinking they smoked something inside an aero testing facility…
Anyway, many have been eager to show them where they went wrong afterward. Including automotive pixel masters, who are in the great habit of rectifying all OEM flaws with a few CGI brush strokes. Even those dedicated to outrageous mashup ideas are keen to join the Ioniq party and after a long hiatus, the virtual artist better known as carfrontswaps on social media continues the comeback with a set of Euro-Asian mashup ideas.
So, after an M4 Prius mix that even got a lengthy name that has nothing to do with the initial perspective (it’s dubbed “M330e Prius Performance sDrive Active Tourer”), as well as a funny Prius GTI combination, he is on to more serious stuff that involves an Ioniq 5 R8 sports car mix. See, now, Hyundai – that’s the proper way to streamline something, even if only virtually – and mostly by mistake!
Anyway, we will reserve better and final judgment on the Hyundai Ioniq 6 for when it arrives on the market, and we see it with our real eyes. That is not going to happen with this Ioniq R8, though, as – luckily for all parties involved – it will forever remain merely wishful thinking.
