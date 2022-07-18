Virtual 2024 Hyundai Palisade EV Truck Looks Like a Silverado EV Designed in Asia

Hyundai is all about electrified streamliners with a side dish of N performance and concept cars, right now. Meanwhile, some people only have eyes for what pickup truck imagination dictates.
Hyundai has lately attracted a lot of attention – with both positive and negative feedback – around its EV perspectives when trying to make them as sporty as possible. So, after revealing the technical details about the Ioniq 6 electrified streamliner, they quickly confirmed an Ioniq 5 N for 2023 and flaunted the cool RN22e plus N Vision 74 concept cars.
But all this attention given to passenger cars is making people anxious about the company’s pickup truck prospects, as it turns out. As we already know, there is just one such offering in North America – the Tucson-based 2022 Santa Cruz rival of the best-selling Ford Maverick. So, it might be quite understandable why some folks desire more.
Like a Hyundai Palisade-based “Santa Clara,” an imagined SUV to pickup truck conversion of the unibody variety. But that idea might not stand the test of current EV-focused times and Kleber Silva, the Brazil-based virtual artist known as KDesign AG on social media, is probably seeking to demonstrate how Hyundai could build a complete truck family (for all types of powertrains.)
In the past, this pixel master has already thought of a small and quirky Hyundai Creta pickup in base ICE form or a future Kia Telluride EV pickup truck that would easily steal away the Rivian R1T mojo across the virtual realm. Now it’s time to give it a sibling, in the form of a design proposal for a Hyundai Palisade unibody pickup truck. But that is not all, as the Ford Ranger-sized model should also have zero emissions, according to the author, and even use the Chevy Silverado EV template as the styling base!
Well, that is clearly not a looker, when combined with Palisade’s DNA – not to mention GM executives would have an infringement crisis quicker than you could say “yikes!”
